Mismatched season 2 trailer is here. Following the release date announcement last week, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-led rom-com's sophomore run. As the summer coding program comes to a close, Mismatched season 2 brings new relationships to the Aravali Institute, with our leads trying to bend broken friendships and planning their career ahead. Akarsh Khurana returns to direct the second season of Mismatched, releasing October 14, exclusively on Netflix.

The trailer for Mismatched season 2 begins a little after the dramatic fallout, where Dimple (Koli) and Rishi (Saraf) have parted ways. Following the event, Dimple now seems to have found solace in her close friend Harsh (Vihaan Samat), with whom she made out when emotionally vulnerable. Of course, her classmates have taken note of this, saying, “How were the celebrations yesterday? You began ‘partying' in the corridor.” Understandably, Rishi, who once intended to marry Dimple, is now super upset, causing him to completely ghost her. Professor Siddharth Sinha (Rannvijay Singha) takes note of the brewing tension and reaffirms them as coding nerds, who have no place for “aggression.”

The Mismatched season 2 trailer then cuts to show Rishi's perspective, who starts bonding with a new admit, photographer Sanskruti (Sanjana Sarathy). All the negative conceptions he had about romance are immediately thrown into the bin, as he explores new avenues with her. “You managed to find a new girl at Usain Bolt's speed, huh?” Dimple confronts him, while still pissed off about her app getting leaked — she believes Rishi was responsible for it. Further in, the Mismatched season 2 trailer introduces Ayesha (Ahsaas Channa) — it's unclear whether she is a student or a teacher — who instantly catches Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) attention, who was revealed to have an attraction toward women in season 1.

As the academic session progresses, Dimple is hellbent on reviving her app, even begging her professor for a chance at revival. “If I find out who leaked Antisosh [her app], can I work on top of it?” she asks a declining Sinha. The Mismatched season 2 trailer charters towards the end of the academic year, as the instructor Nandini (Vidya Malavade) offers an opportunity for five students to join her top university. Fearing her future, Dimple begins cramming, all the while being forced to look at her “ex” pursue his new romantic interest.

Mismatched season 2 also sees returning cast members Muskkan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Kritika Bharadwaj, and Abhinav Sharma — the last of them is best known for the Hotstar Specials' The Office (India).

Mismatched season 2 releases exclusively on Netflix, on October 14.