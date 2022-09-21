Technology News
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf return in the lead on Mismatched season 2.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 13:57 IST
Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth

Photo Credit: Netflix

Rishi explores new avenues of romance with Sanskruti, in Mismatched season 2

Highlights
  • Mismatched season 2 drops October 14 on Netflix
  • Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy are new cast members
  • Akarsh Khurana returns to direct Mismatched season 2

Mismatched season 2 trailer is here. Following the release date announcement last week, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-led rom-com's sophomore run. As the summer coding program comes to a close, Mismatched season 2 brings new relationships to the Aravali Institute, with our leads trying to bend broken friendships and planning their career ahead. Akarsh Khurana returns to direct the second season of Mismatched, releasing October 14, exclusively on Netflix.

The trailer for Mismatched season 2 begins a little after the dramatic fallout, where Dimple (Koli) and Rishi (Saraf) have parted ways. Following the event, Dimple now seems to have found solace in her close friend Harsh (Vihaan Samat), with whom she made out when emotionally vulnerable. Of course, her classmates have taken note of this, saying, “How were the celebrations yesterday? You began ‘partying' in the corridor.” Understandably, Rishi, who once intended to marry Dimple, is now super upset, causing him to completely ghost her. Professor Siddharth Sinha (Rannvijay Singha) takes note of the brewing tension and reaffirms them as coding nerds, who have no place for “aggression.”

The Mismatched season 2 trailer then cuts to show Rishi's perspective, who starts bonding with a new admit, photographer Sanskruti (Sanjana Sarathy). All the negative conceptions he had about romance are immediately thrown into the bin, as he explores new avenues with her. “You managed to find a new girl at Usain Bolt's speed, huh?” Dimple confronts him, while still pissed off about her app getting leaked — she believes Rishi was responsible for it. Further in, the Mismatched season 2 trailer introduces Ayesha (Ahsaas Channa) — it's unclear whether she is a student or a teacher — who instantly catches Namrata's (Devyani Shorey) attention, who was revealed to have an attraction toward women in season 1.

As the academic session progresses, Dimple is hellbent on reviving her app, even begging her professor for a chance at revival. “If I find out who leaked Antisosh [her app], can I work on top of it?” she asks a declining Sinha. The Mismatched season 2 trailer charters towards the end of the academic year, as the instructor Nandini (Vidya Malavade) offers an opportunity for five students to join her top university. Fearing her future, Dimple begins cramming, all the while being forced to look at her “ex” pursue his new romantic interest.

Mismatched season 2 also sees returning cast members Muskkan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Kritika Bharadwaj, and Abhinav Sharma — the last of them is best known for the Hotstar Specials' The Office (India).

Mismatched season 2 releases exclusively on Netflix, on October 14.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mismatched Season 2

Mismatched Season 2

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade
  • Director
    Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari
  • Music Nikita Gandhi, Samar Grewal, Jasleen Royal, Anurag Saikia, Imaaduddin Shah, Shwetang Shankar, Ritviz Srivastava, Tkdvaibhavjha, Jackey Mishra
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth
