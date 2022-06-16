Technology News
loading

Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'

No word on a release date, but don't expect Mirzapur season 3 before 2023.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 16 June 2022 16:24 IST
Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Pankaj Tripathi

Mirzapur season 2 was one of the most watched shows in India in 2020

Highlights
  • Mirzapur season 2 was one of the most watched shows in India in 2020
  • Next season of Mirzapur will start shooting in mid-2022
  • The new season is expected to release next year

Mirzapur season 3 filming begins soon. Pankaj Tripathi says he is looking forward to begin shooting for the third season of the Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Mirzapur, which features him in the fan-favourite character of don Kaleen Bhaiya.

Tripathi, who stars on Mirzapur as the ruthless mafia Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, said he satiates his hunger for power through the show.

"I know that the fan excitement for the series is humongous. I will do the costume trail tomorrow and within a week, we will begin shooting. I will also hear the entire script now, I am truly excited to be Kaleen Bhaiya again," Tripathi told PTI.

"This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen Bhaiya. I am actually a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen Bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through Mirzapur," the actor added.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur has been one of the biggest breakout Indian original series since its debut in 2018.

The second season was one of the most watched shows in India in 2020.

In addition to Tripathi, Mirzapur season 3 stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang.

Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma, and Avinash Singh Tomar are behind the Mirzapur season 3 screenplay and dialogues. Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna have story credits.

Directing duties are split between Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The one-line logline for Mirzapur season 3 reads: "The rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu only grows more intense from here." Fazal plays Guddu.

Given Mirzapur begins filming in mid-2022, don't expect it to release before 2023 on Prime Video at the earliest.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Mirzapur Season 3 Coming to Prime Video

Mirzapur Season 3

  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang
  • Director
    Gurmmeet Singh, Anand Iyer
  • Production
    Excel Media and Entertainment
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mirzapur, Mirzapur season 3, Mirzapur season 3 filming, Mirzapur season 3 production, Pankaj Tripathi, Amazon Prime Video, Bollywood
Tesla Hikes Price for All EV Models in the US Market Amid Global Supply-Chain Issues
Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  5. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  6. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  7. Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online
  8. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  9. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
  10. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests
  2. Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'
  4. Porous Solar Cells Could Help Scientists to Develop Better Pacemakers
  5. Tesla Hikes Price for All EV Models in the US Market Amid Global Supply-Chain Issues
  6. LG Electronics to Enter Next-Gen Logistics Market, Set to Sign MoU Agreement With CJ Logistics
  7. UPI, RuPay Cards to Soon Be Accepted in France as NPCI's Overseas Arm Entered the European Country
  8. Facebook Plans to Alter Its Algorithm to Mimic TikTok’s Feed, Leaked Internal Memo Reveals: Report
  9. Spotify Said to Slow Down Hiring by 25 Percent as Global Economy Continues to Be Uncertain
  10. Nokia G11 Plus Spotted on Geekbench With Android 12, 4GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.