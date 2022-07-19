Technology News
Minus One Season 2: Lionsgate Play Renews YouTube Web Series, Now in Production

Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra are back filming for Minus One season 2.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 July 2022 13:19 IST
Minus One Season 2: Lionsgate Play Renews YouTube Web Series, Now in Production

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Minus One is about a couple who stay together even after their break-up

  • Minus One season 2 has been created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi
  • The series is produced by Writeous Studios and co-written by Gauri Pandit
  • The first season debuted on YouTube in 2019

Minus One is coming back for season 2, but it's going from the ad-driven YouTube to a subscription-driven OTT platform.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate Play announced that the second season of relationship drama series Minus One has started production and will be released exclusively on its platform.

Created by Sidhanta Mathur and Shubham Yogi, Minus One season 2 finds Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra returning in the lead. The series is produced by Writeous Studios and co-written by Gauri Pandit.

Minus One is about a couple who stay together even after their break-up, and how they deal with the trials and tribulations of life, their careers, and their expectations from each other.

Lionsgate said all the six episodes of the show's first season, which became popular after it debuted on YouTube in 2019, will drop on the platform on August 19.

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks — Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said Minus One is a fresh concept that encapsulates various dimensions of modern-day love, making it a seemingly relatable show.

"Lionsgate Play has always strived to create a fantastic mix of premium content for its global and Indian audiences, and we are proud to add season 2 of Minus One to the original library, and we hope that it resonates with anyone and everyone," he added.

Mrinalini Khanna, VP, Originals, Lionsgate Play, said the show explores the themes of love and relationships which are "so different for GenZ".

"It was intriguing for us to understand the semantics of romance in today's day and age and what living, loving, and letting go meant for them," Khanna added.

"Writeous and Shubham had such a unique insight into this couple and nearly a decade of their life together — the love, the fun, the anger and hurt and the inevitable mess and memories that ensue.

"And with the shared success of Feels like Home, we knew we wanted to make this with them."

Mathur, who earlier worked with Lionsgate Play for 2022 series Feels Like Home, said Minus One is an extremely relatable and funny show that beautifully captures a unique friendship, and through it, tries to humanise the idea of an ex.

"We are also delighted to announce that we are filming a season 2, and with Lionsgate Play and especially Mrinalini Khanna's guidance, Shubham and I have been able to elevate the story to make it a way more evolved and nuanced relationship drama that will deal with the complexities of relationships through the characters of Varun and Riya.

"We really cannot wait for everyone to watch Minus One season 2 as a lot of heart and hard work has gone into it," he added.

