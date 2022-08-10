Technology News
loading

Mind the Malhotras Season 2 Trailer: Prime Video Series Sets August 12 Release Date

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar's forever-bickering couple is back.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2022 13:04 IST
Mind the Malhotras Season 2 Trailer: Prime Video Series Sets August 12 Release Date

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video India

Mind the Malhotras, starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, is back for a second run

Highlights
  • Prime Video also released the trailer of Mind the Malhotras season 2
  • Mind the Malhotras season 2 stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis
  • The Prime Video series is a production of Applause Entertainment

Mind the Malhotras is set to make a surprise return, over three years after a lacklustre premiere.

Amazon Prime Video announced Wednesday that the comedy-drama series Mind the Malhotras, starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, is back for a second run.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Mind the Malhotras season 2 starting August 12.

Directed by Sahil Sangha, and written by Sangha and Karan Sharma, Mind the Malhotras is the Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia distributed by Armoza Formats.

Alongside, Prime Video also released the trailer of Mind the Malhotras season 2.

The first season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Sahukar) and Shefali's (Mathur) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season two with more drama as they prioritise individual professional goals.

Playing Shefali Malhotra, said Mathur, has given her enormous love, appreciation, and admiration from the audience.

“I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor," Mathur said.

"I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season.

"Without divulging more, I can safely say that 'Mind the Malhotras' Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable.”

Sahukar said while he was excited about the upcoming season, he was also nervous about meeting the expectations of the viewers.

"The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again," he added.

"As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment, and masti.

"Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received."

Mind the Malhotras season 2 also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D'souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith.

The Prime Video series is a production of Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mind the Malhotras, Mind the Malhotras season 2, Mind the Malhotras season 2 trailer, Mind the Malhotras season 2 release date, Mind the Malhotras season 2 cast, Mind the Malhotras season 2 poster, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Denzil Smith, Sahil Sangha, Karan Sharma, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Applause Entertainment, Madiba Entertainment, Bollywood
Moto Tab G62 India Launch Set for August 17, to Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 10.6-Inch 2K Display

Related Stories

Mind the Malhotras Season 2 Trailer: Prime Video Series Sets August 12 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launching in India on August 11
  3. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  4. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Official Listing Reveals Specifications
  5. Government Exploring Use of Common Charger for Devices: Ministry Official
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  8. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio A22: Report
  2. PAVA Indicator: Morgan Stanley’s New Tool to Divide ETH Users as ‘Believers’, ‘Speculators’
  3. Moto Razr 2022 Price Confirmed, Specifications Surface via Official Store Listing
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Released for Users in India, North America
  5. Spider-Man Remastered PC Global Launch Timings Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Release
  6. Realme TechLife Buds T100 India Launch Date Set for August 18, Claimed to Offer Upto 28 Hours of Playback Time
  7. Microsoft OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Redesigned Landing Page With New Functions
  8. Video: Self-Driving Tesla Car Fails to Detect Child-Sized Dummy on Road
  9. Lenovo Legion Y70 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Ahead of Launch
  10. NASA to Send Tiny Robot MIRA to International Space Station for Simulating Surgeries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.