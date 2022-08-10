Mind the Malhotras is set to make a surprise return, over three years after a lacklustre premiere.

Amazon Prime Video announced Wednesday that the comedy-drama series Mind the Malhotras, starring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, is back for a second run.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Mind the Malhotras season 2 starting August 12.

Directed by Sahil Sangha, and written by Sangha and Karan Sharma, Mind the Malhotras is the Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia distributed by Armoza Formats.

Alongside, Prime Video also released the trailer of Mind the Malhotras season 2.

The first season gave viewers a peep into Rishabh (Sahukar) and Shefali's (Mathur) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season two with more drama as they prioritise individual professional goals.

Playing Shefali Malhotra, said Mathur, has given her enormous love, appreciation, and admiration from the audience.

“I'm super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor," Mathur said.

"I hope that Rishabh and Shefali's not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season.

"Without divulging more, I can safely say that 'Mind the Malhotras' Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable.”

Sahukar said while he was excited about the upcoming season, he was also nervous about meeting the expectations of the viewers.

"The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again," he added.

"As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment, and masti.

"Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received."

Mind the Malhotras season 2 also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D'souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith.

The Prime Video series is a production of Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment.