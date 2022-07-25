Technology News
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5, 6, and 7: Upcoming Movies and TV Shows

Everything we know about what’s next in the MCU.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 25 July 2022 14:02 IST
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5, 6, and 7: Upcoming Movies and TV Shows

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Phase 4, 5, and 6 make up Marvel's new The Multiverse Saga

Highlights
  • MCU Phase 5 and 6 to include 15 movies and TV series
  • Two Avengers movies in Phase 6, alongside Fantastic Four
  • MCU Phase 7 to begin in February 2026 with an untitled project

Marvel Studios's upcoming movies and TV show projects a bright future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. President Kevin Feige unveiled a slew of new titles to the MCU roster at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which held its first live, in-person session in a while since the pandemic. Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever serves as the conclusion to Phase Four — setting off a chain reaction of new plot threads to explore the multiverse. Fans can expect some new heroes or groups of heroes entering the franchise such as Blade, Ironheart, Thunderbolts, and a new Disney+ Daredevil series with Charlie Cox reprising his role.

Fiege confirmed at Comic-Con that Phases Four through Six will be a separate entity. Dubbed The Multiverse Saga, the collection will explore a new generation of heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phases One through Three, on the other hand, were titled The Infinity Saga — because you know — Infinity Stones. This new saga will introduce two new Avengers moviesAvengers: The Kang Dynasty releasing in May 2025. This will be followed six months later with Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for a November 2025 release date.

Tom Hiddleston fans can rejoice, as Loki returns for season 2 next year. Captain America: New World Order sees the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) taking on the mantle, as John Walker (Wyatt Russell) assumes the role of US Agent. Hopefully, the third time's the charm, as Fantastic Four gets rebooted, though no word on John Krasinski returning in the lead, after being turned into spaghetti on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Without further ado, here's a list of all the remaining Marvel Phase 4, 5, and 6 projects — plus dates for untitled potential Phase 7 movies.

MCU Phase 4 movies and series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — August 17 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — December 2022 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — November 11 (Cinemas)

MCU Phase 5 movies and series

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023 (Cinemas)

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Echo — Summer 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Marvels — July 28, 2023 (Cinemas)

Blade — November 3, 2023 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 5 movie — February 16, 2024 (Cinemas)

Ironheart — Fall 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024 (Cinemas)

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024 (Cinemas)

MCU Phase 6 movies

Fantastic Four — November 8, 2024 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 6 movie — February 14, 2025 (Cinemas)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 6 movie — July 25, 2025 (Cinemas)

Avengers: Secret Wars — November 7, 2025 (Cinemas)

MCU Phase 7 movies?

Marvel Studios has not revealed any titles beyond Phase 6, which is expected to conclude The Multiverse Saga. But Disney has slotted four MCU movies for 2026, which we imagine might be part of Phase 7. Officially, "Phase 7" doesn't exist as of now.

Untitled MCU Phase 7 movie — February 13, 2026 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 7 movie — May 1, 2026 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 7 movie — July 24, 2026 (Cinemas)

Untitled MCU Phase 7 movie — November 6, 2026 (Cinemas)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray
  • Director
    Peyton Reed
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Music John Murphy
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Echo Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Echo

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene
  • Director
    Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King, Jennifer Booth
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Loki Season 2 Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Loki Season 2

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
The Marvels

The Marvels

  • Release Date 28 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon
  • Director
    Nia DaCosta
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Blade

Blade

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
  • Director
    Bassam Tariq
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Ironheart Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Ironheart

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross
  • Director
    Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Chinaka Hodge
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Daredevil: Born Again Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Daredevil: Born Again

  • Genre Action, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Matt Corman, Chris Ord
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order

  • Release Date 3 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Anthony Mackie
  • Director
    Julius Onah
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four

  • Release Date 8 November 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

  • Release Date 2 May 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Release Date 7 November 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Kathryn Hahn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Release Date 17 August 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Nicholas Cirillo
  • Director
    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff
  • Director
    James Gunn
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5, 6, and 7: Upcoming Movies and TV Shows
