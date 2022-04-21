Technology News
Coming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 April 2022 15:34 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros

The Matrix Resurrections opened in theatres across the country on December 22 last year

Highlights
  • The Matrix Resurrections came in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  • The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were released in 2003
  • The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the popular Matrix film franchise, will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from May 6.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead, The Matrix Resurrections opened in theatres across the country — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — on December 22, 2021. It was also released on day one on HBO Max in the US.

Prime Video is adding two more dubs to The Matrix Resurrections with its Indian OTT premiere: Malayalam and Kannada.

The date announcement of the digital release of The Matrix Resurrections was shared on Prime Video's social media pages on Thursday.

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series: The Matrix in 1999, and The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

The fourth film brought back the original cast — Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe — and included new names such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections is out May 6 on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 22 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Eréndira Ibarra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Andrew Caldwell, Ellen Hollman
  • Director Lana Wachowski
  • Music Johnny Klimek, Tom Tykwer
  • Producer Grant Hill, James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski
  • Production Village Roadshow Pictures, Venus Castina Productions
  • Certificate 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

