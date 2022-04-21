The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment in the popular Matrix film franchise, will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from May 6.

Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead, The Matrix Resurrections opened in theatres across the country — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — on December 22, 2021. It was also released on day one on HBO Max in the US.

Prime Video is adding two more dubs to The Matrix Resurrections with its Indian OTT premiere: Malayalam and Kannada.

The date announcement of the digital release of The Matrix Resurrections was shared on Prime Video's social media pages on Thursday.

The Matrix Resurrections was written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who along with her sister Lilly Wachowski had helmed the previous three movies in the series: The Matrix in 1999, and The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

The fourth film brought back the original cast — Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe — and included new names such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections is out May 6 on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.