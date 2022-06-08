Technology News
Irani makes his OTT debut with new Hotstar Specials series.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 June 2022 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Boman Irani (pictured) is best known for his roles in Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots and PK

  • Masoom is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish series Blood
  • The psychological thriller is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on June 17
  • Boman Irani plays the father to Bob Biswas actor Samara Tijori

Masoom, starring Boman Irani and Samara Tijori in their OTT debut, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17.

Billed as a psychological thriller, Masoom is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish series Blood, which explores family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

The Punjab-set show has Mihir Desai attached as director, and Gurmmeet Singh serve as showrunner, as previously revealed.

Irani, best known for films such as Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots and PK, said his debut on the digital medium will help him reach out to a wider audience.

"I made my long-awaited digital debut with Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favourite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience," the actor said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Playing father to Bob Biswas actor Samara, daughter of actor Deepak Tijori, was a challenging feat.

"It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too," he added.

Set in Falauli village of Punjab, Masoom will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition.

Singh, of Mirzapur fame, said he is grateful to Disney+ Hotstar for giving him the opportunity to create a thriller show like Masoom.

"With Masoom, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of a family who have been tainted by secrets forever, he added. "Hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it."

Masoom also stars Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha.

It is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co banner, a content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

All six episodes of Masoom are out June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

