Technology News
loading

Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July

Masaba Masaba season 2 release date will — most likely — be July 22 or July 29.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 June 2022 16:07 IST
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July

Photo Credit: Netflix

Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba season 2

Highlights
  • Masaba Masaba renewed for season 2 in March 2021
  • Season 2 production lasted from July – September
  • Masaba & Neena Gupta lead Masaba Masaba season 2 cast

Masaba Masaba season 2 is slated to be released in July, Gadgets 360 has discovered. While Netflix India has yet to make any official announcement on the Masaba Masaba season 2 release date, Netflix's US listings for July 2022 mention Masaba Masaba season 2 as part of the slate. An exact date is not given though. Netflix India had no comment. But considering that Netflix already has the interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls for July 8, and the Jitendra Kumar-led movie Jaadugar for July 15, it's only natural to assume that Masaba Masaba season 2 won't arrive before the second half of July. We can narrow it down to two dates, in fact.

That's because Masaba Masaba season 2 is one of two Indian Netflix originals — as per Netflix's US listings — that are slated for July 2022 without an exact date. The other one is the true crime documentary Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. Netflix India more or less confirmed a July premiere for that one with a trailer release date announcement earlier today. Given most Indian Netflix originals debut on a Friday, Masaba Masaba season 2 will premiere on either July 22 or July 29, with Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi most likely taking the other slot. This is, of course, speculation on our end. It's entirely possible that Indian Predator gets a midweek release.

Officially renewed for a second season in March last year, the Indian Netflix comedy-drama series went into production a few months later in July. Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta return to play semi-fictionalised versions of themselves. Behind the scenes, Sonam Nair returns as director from season 1. Ashvini Yardi is the producer, with Masaba Masaba season 2 being a production of her banner Viniyard Films. Filming had wrapped up by the following September. A first look at Masaba Masaba season 2 was revealed by Netflix in March earlier this year, to coincide with International Women's Day.

“Season 2 is about bravery and courage — from my mum's perspective as well as my own. We decide to take charge of our lives,” Masaba told Vogue India in April. “My mum and I speak about this quite often [in real life] too. As women, we are told to be modest, that we should be quiet and that we should let people appreciate us. I don't agree. Nobody is going to do that for you. It's a job you have to do yourself. You have to go out and ask for what you deserve and make sure you get it. This morning, I woke up to a message from my mum on my phone: ‘We're not going to be modest anymore.' The biggest lesson I have learnt from her is that work is worship. It keeps you young and your mind alert. So find your purpose and your happiness in your work.”

Masaba Masaba season 2 is expected in July on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Masaba Masaba Season 2

  • Release Date 22 July 2022
  • Cast
    Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta
  • Director
    Sonam Nair
  • Producer
    Ashvini Yardi
  • Production
    Viniyard Films
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Masaba Masaba, Masaba Masaba season 2, Masaba Masaba season 2 release date, Netflix, Netflix India, Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Sonam Nair, Ashvini Yardi, Bollywood, Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Range With Inbuilt Alexa Support, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing

Related Stories

Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  4. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  5. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  9. Poco F4 5G First Impressions: Impressive Features in a Premium Design
  10. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing
  2. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July
  3. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Range With Inbuilt Alexa Support, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  4. Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1
  5. Yuga Labs Files Lawsuit Accusing Ryder Ripps of Scamming Consumers by Selling Fake Bored Apes NFTs
  6. Xiaomi 12T Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM; Spotted on US FCC: Report
  7. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Along With Nest Aware Service Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  8. Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play
  9. Binance Announces Flagship Platform for VIP, Institutional Investors
  10. Facial Recognition Is on the Rise – but the Law Is Lagging a Long Way Behind
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.