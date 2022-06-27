Masaba Masaba season 2 is slated to be released in July, Gadgets 360 has discovered. While Netflix India has yet to make any official announcement on the Masaba Masaba season 2 release date, Netflix's US listings for July 2022 mention Masaba Masaba season 2 as part of the slate. An exact date is not given though. Netflix India had no comment. But considering that Netflix already has the interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls for July 8, and the Jitendra Kumar-led movie Jaadugar for July 15, it's only natural to assume that Masaba Masaba season 2 won't arrive before the second half of July. We can narrow it down to two dates, in fact.

That's because Masaba Masaba season 2 is one of two Indian Netflix originals — as per Netflix's US listings — that are slated for July 2022 without an exact date. The other one is the true crime documentary Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. Netflix India more or less confirmed a July premiere for that one with a trailer release date announcement earlier today. Given most Indian Netflix originals debut on a Friday, Masaba Masaba season 2 will premiere on either July 22 or July 29, with Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi most likely taking the other slot. This is, of course, speculation on our end. It's entirely possible that Indian Predator gets a midweek release.

Officially renewed for a second season in March last year, the Indian Netflix comedy-drama series went into production a few months later in July. Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta return to play semi-fictionalised versions of themselves. Behind the scenes, Sonam Nair returns as director from season 1. Ashvini Yardi is the producer, with Masaba Masaba season 2 being a production of her banner Viniyard Films. Filming had wrapped up by the following September. A first look at Masaba Masaba season 2 was revealed by Netflix in March earlier this year, to coincide with International Women's Day.

“Season 2 is about bravery and courage — from my mum's perspective as well as my own. We decide to take charge of our lives,” Masaba told Vogue India in April. “My mum and I speak about this quite often [in real life] too. As women, we are told to be modest, that we should be quiet and that we should let people appreciate us. I don't agree. Nobody is going to do that for you. It's a job you have to do yourself. You have to go out and ask for what you deserve and make sure you get it. This morning, I woke up to a message from my mum on my phone: ‘We're not going to be modest anymore.' The biggest lesson I have learnt from her is that work is worship. It keeps you young and your mind alert. So find your purpose and your happiness in your work.”

Masaba Masaba season 2 is expected in July on Netflix.