Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart

Masaba Masaba Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on July 29.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 July 2022 15:02 IST
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix

This season will see Masaba Gupta vying to become the ‘King’ of fashion

  • Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair, produced by Ashvini Yardi
  • Masaba, Neena Gupta play fictionalised versions of themselves in the show
  • Masaba Masaba's first season was released in 2020 with six episodes

Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer is out! Mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are coming back on Netflix with the fictionalised biographical drama based on their lives. The show is set to release on July 29. With this season, we will see the duo attempting to turn their careers around while struggling to balance their personal life. The trailer depicts Masaba rebranding her fashion house in the hopes of a fresh start while leaving the past behind. Meanwhile, Neena tries to revive a show from her past to resurrect the glory days of her career.

Masaba Masaba season 2 will see the real-life mother-daughter duo of Masaba and Neena play fictionalised versions of themselves. The trailer shows how Masaba has decided to rebrand her fashion label 'House of Masaba' as 'House of Shaadi'. As she sets out to be the 'King' of the fashion industry, Masaba will have to deal with matters of the heart as well. Dhairya, played by Neil Bhoopalam, returns as the investor turned potential love interest. Masaba's professional life further bleeds into her personal life as Fateh, a client portrayed by Armaan Khera, also starts flirting with her. "Can she have it all?" — a thriving career and a stable love life.

Meanwhile, Neena has decided to reboot Fusrat and is looking for a lead actor for the show. Here, she comes across Ram Kapoor. But, the two seem to have some sort of history that Neena appears to be uncomfortable with.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi under the Viniyard Films banner. This season's cast also includes Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh. Its release date is set for July 29 on Netflix. It is unclear how many episodes the second season will have. Meanwhile, the Masaba Masaba Season 1 premiered in 2020 with six episodes.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Masaba Masaba Season 2

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Cast
    Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Amariah Awantaye, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, Armaan Khera
  • Director
    Sonam Nair
  • Producer
    Ashvini Yardi
  • Production
    Viniyard Films
  • Certificate 18+
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Sendit, Yolo, NGL: Anonymous Social Apps Are Taking Over Once More, but They Aren’t Without Risks

