Technology News
loading

Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Blade Release Dates

Meanwhile, Disney gives Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes an exact date.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 October 2022 12:01 IST
Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Blade Release Dates

Photo Credit: Disney/20th Century Studios, Matt Petit/AMPAS, Disney/Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Blade actor Mahershala Ali, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards

Highlights
  • Blade sees largest delay of 10 months, moved to late 2024
  • Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four receive the shortest delays
  • Secret Wars to now release a year after The Kang Dynasty

Release dates for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies are on the move. With Blade losing its director late last month and Marvel Studios hitting pause on the film until it can find a new director, Disney has announced a refreshed release calendar for the MCU's 2023, 2024, and 2025 entries. Four of them, to be precise. The aforementioned Blade is seeing the largest delay, being pushed back 10 months. Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth Avengers movie that was originally set to release within six months of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has been delayed as many months. Meanwhile, both Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four have been driven back a few months.

Here are the exact dates for those interested. The Mahershala Ali-led Blade is jumping from November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024. In doing so, it takes over Deadpool 3's date that was announced late last month. Naturally then, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Deadpool 3 had to be pushed — though only a couple of months to November 8, 2024. That slot belonged to the Fantastic Four reboot from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, which has resulted in the film about Marvel's first family being delayed three months to February 14, 2025. There are now also unconfirmed reports that Deadpool 3 will begin MCU Phase 6, not Fantastic Four.

Anyway, what is confirmed — for now anyway — is that Fantastic Four will now open less than three months ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025, the first Avengers film since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, one that's expected to have Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the main villain. 2025 was going to be huge for Marvel Studios and the MCU as audiences were going to be treated to two Avengers films in the span of six months. But the six-month delay to Avengers: Secret Wars means it is going from November 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026. There's now a year-long gap between The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, which is how it was between Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Lastly, Disney — which also owns 20th Century Studios — has set a May 24, 2024 release date for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the follow-up to Andy Serkis-led Matt Reeves-directed War for the Planet of the Apes from The Maze Runner director Wes Ball.

Here is the updated MCU movie calendar in chronological fashion —

MCU Phase 4 movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — November 11

MCU Phase 5 movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024

Blade — September 6, 2024

MCU Phase 6 movies

Deadpool 3 — November 8, 2024

Fantastic Four — February 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Untitled MCU Phase 6 movie — July 25, 2025

Untitled MCU Phase 6 movie — November 7, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars — May 1, 2026

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blade

Blade

  • Release Date 6 September 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
  • Director
    Bassam Tariq
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3

  • Release Date 8 November 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
  • Director
    Shawn Levy
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Simon Kinberg
  • Certificate 18+
Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four

  • Release Date 14 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Release Date 1 May 2026
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

  • Release Date 24 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon
  • Director
    Wes Ball
  • Producer
    Joe Hartwick Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed
  • Production
    20th Century Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU Phase 5, MCU Phase 6, Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers Secret Wars, Blade 2024 movie, Blade release date, Deadpool 3 release date, Fantastic Four 2025 movie, Fantastic Four MCU release date, Avengers Secret Wars release date, Avengers 2026 movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, Disney, 20th Century Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto Payments to Cloud Services

Related Stories

Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Blade Release Dates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  2. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  3. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in October 12 India Restock
  4. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
  5. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  7. Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Eye Tracking Sensors Unveiled
  8. Adani Networks Said to Have Received Licence for Telecom Services
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Confirms DART Mission Test Successfully Altered Asteroid Dimorphos' Orbit by 32 Minutes: All Details
  2. Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, Blade Release Dates
  3. Google Partners With Coinbase to Bring Crypto Payments to Cloud Services
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Reap Small Profits in Backdrop of Majority Altcoins Trading in Reds
  5. Twitter Said to Review Policies Around Permanent User Bans Ahead of Elon Musk Takeover: All Details
  6. Intel Said to Plan Thousands of Job Cuts Amid Ongoing PC Market Slowdown
  7. House of the Dragon Requires at Least Four Full Seasons, George R.R. Martin Says
  8. RuPay Payments: Singapore, UAE Express Interest in Accepting Payments System, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  9. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.