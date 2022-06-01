Technology News
The Mandalorian Season 4 Confirmed, Creator Jon Favreau Reveals Writing Is 'More Precise'

Din Djarin and Grogu will return for more adventures beyond the upcoming third season.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 17:59 IST
The Mandalorian Season 4 Confirmed, Creator Jon Favreau Reveals Writing Is 'More Precise'

Photo Credit: Disney/ Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian will return for a fourth season and is expected to feature Din Djarin and Grogu

  • The Mandalorian was the flagship show that kick started Disney+
  • Two seasons of The Mandalorian have already aired on Disney+
  • The Mandalorian will return for a third season in February 2023

The Mandalorian — the popular Star Wars series from Disney+ and Lucasfilm — is already working on a fourth season. The show is set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Return of the Jedi, and helped kick start Disney's video streaming service, with more spin-off series in the works. Two seasons centred around the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu have been released so far, with the third set to arrive in February 2023. The Star Wars series's creator has now revealed that Disney+ is already working on a fourth season of The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau — creator on The Mandalorianrevealed to CinemaBlend that a fourth season of The Mandalorian is currently being written, at the recent Star Wars Celebration convention. "With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] season 4. It becomes — how should I put it — more precise," the Iron Man director said.

The third season of The Mandalorian is more than six months away, but the new episodes are — naturally — already in post-production. Favreau explained that development of the show has now become more specific, compared to the free rein he had when the series began. “Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So, it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling,” he explained.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Set, Returning Cast Member Announced

And there's certainly a lot to explore with The Mandalorian, which is part of the larger Star Wars franchise. Over the past couple of years, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have added spin-off series with The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and Skeleton Crew. While Favreau recently confirmed that the fourth season is being written, it was Giancarlo Esposito — who plays Moff Gideon — who stated back in 2020 that the next two seasons (the third and fourth) would be when viewers would start to get answers about the Darksaber and its history, as well as the power of The Child — also known as Grogu, or more fondly, Baby Yoda.

There's no word on when the fourth season of The Mandalorian will arrive. But don't expect it before 2024, given The Mandalorian season 3 will be out in February 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Mandalorian Season 3

  • Release Date 8 February 2023
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers
  • Director Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
  • Production Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, Golem Creations
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

The Mandalorian Season 4, The Mandalorian season 3, Jon Favreau, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Disney, Din Djarin, Grogu, Baby Yoda, Star Wars, Hollywood, Lucasfilm
David Delima
David Delima
