Technology News
loading

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More

Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series returns in 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 11 September 2022 00:06 IST
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Grogu/ Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 3 trailer

Highlights
  • The Mandalorian season 3 part of Disney's D23 Expo 2022
  • Pascal unveiled The Mandalorian season 3 trailer on stage
  • The Mandalorian season 3 release date seemingly delayed

The Mandalorian season 3 teaser trailer is here. At Disney's D23 Expo 2022, Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer from the upcoming third season of the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series. Pascal was on stage at D23 alongside cast members Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), and Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni. The first The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is full of action and a tease at Mando's continued adventures with Grogu/ Baby Yoda, after they were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett. Also, The Mandalorian season 3 has seemingly been delayed.

"This is the one you saved?" The Armorer (Swallow) says via voiceover at the start of the first The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, as we are shown shots from season 2 before switching to present day. "You are as its father. A clan... of two." As the Mandalorian heads into new adventures, The Armorer's voiceover continues: "But you have removed your helmet. Then you are a Mandalorian no more." In another glimpse at an action scene, we see the Mandalorian's new spaceship — created in The Book of Boba Fett — being chased by a pack.

Elsewhere in the first The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, Bo-Katan has some choice words for the Mandalorian after he goes to see her: "Your cult fractured our people. Where were you then?" As a bunch of Bo-Katan-affiliated Mandalorians head on a mission — the shot of them dropping out of a spaceship is very cool — one of them asks Grogu: "Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?" I'm guessing Baby Yoda is confused by how everyone around him roams around in helmets?

The last 30 seconds of The Mandalorian season 3 teaser trailer brings back the scientist Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), as well as Mando's friend and bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) who's dressed in some kind of royal attire as he meets with a bunch of suspicious individuals. And is that a 3PO-series protocol droid I see behind Greef? The first The Mandalorian season 3 trailer ends with a shot of Peli Motto (Sedaris), more action scene snippets, and Grogu witnessing fireworks.

The Mandalorian season 3 is coming in 2023 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Given we had previously been told of a February 2023 release window, the lack of a month in the trailer suggests a delay. With Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 set for January 2023, I suppose it makes sense that Lucasfilm wouldn't want two Star Wars series to collide with each other.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3

  • Release Date February 2023
  • Genre Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers
  • Director
    Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
  • Production
    Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, Golem Creations
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian season 3, The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, The Mandalorian season 3 release date, The Mandalorian season 3 cast, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, D23 Expo 2022, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman

Related Stories

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime and More at D23 Expo 2022
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  7. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  8. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Thunderbolts Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour Lead Lineup
  2. Werewolf by Night Trailer: Marvel Halloween Special Sets October 7 Release Date
  3. Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury's War Pulls in Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: No Helmet, Mandalorian No More
  5. Andor Final Trailer: War Erupts as the Rebellion Sets Their Plan in Motion in Star Wars Series
  6. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Tales of the Jedi Trailer and Release Dates Unveiled
  7. ED Raids Promoters of Kolkata-Based Mobile Gaming App, Seizes Over Rs. 7 Crore in Cash
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Twitter Puts a Limit on Edit Button, Only Five Edits Allowed Within 30 Minutes: Report
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.