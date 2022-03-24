Technology News
loading

Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series

Tanwar’s housewife is out for blood after the death of her daughter.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 March 2022 12:19 IST
Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel in Mai web series

Highlights
  • Mai web series release date is April 15 on Netflix
  • Produced by Anushka Sharma-owned Clean Slate Filmz
  • Created, written, and co-directed by Atul Mongia

Mai — Netflix's next Indian web series, led by Sakshi Tanwar — is coming April 15, and we now have a trailer. Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Seema Pahwa star alongside in Mai. Set in Uttar Pradesh's Wazirganj, Mai follows 47-year-old docile wife-and-mother Sheel (Tanwar) after she begins digging into the death of her daughter Supriya Chaudhary (Gabbi). As Sheel learns things that she could never have imagined, her investigation pulls her into a world of white-collar crime and dirty politics. Is Sheel in over her head — or will she take like a fish to water as she dives into a rabbit hole of violence?

“At the heart of the series is the Chaudhary family of two brothers who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and kids. Sheel, our protagonist, is the wife of the younger brother. She lives and breathes for her immediate and extended family, making sure the entire house runs like a well-oiled machine,” Mai creator, writer, and showrunner Atul Mongia said in a prepared statement. Mongia makes his directorial debut with the new Indian Netflix series. Anshai Lal (Phillauri) also directed episodes. Mongia is a writer on Mai alongside Tamal Sen (Zee5's Kaali), and Amita Vyas (The Fame Game).

“However, through a bizarre twist of fate and choice, Sheel is thrown deep into the world of crime,” Mongia added. “The series becomes unusually dramatic, yet extremely relatable, because at least on the outset, she still remains the same humble, simple mother. Just like my mother. And possibly yours as well. The protagonist of Mai has the maiden name of my own mother, to never forget who ‘Sheel Chaudhary' really is. Mai, takes the concept of the homely, caring, traditional Indian mother of popular Indian television and Hindi cinema and pits it against the true existence of the Machiavellian world out there, forcing her and us to challenge our belief systems.”

Mai is a production of Clean Slate Filmz, the banner of actress Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, that has previously given us Bulbbul on Netflix, and Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike those two projects though, Karnesh is the sole producer on Mai. Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma is an executive producer on Mai alongside Mongia, Lal, and Ssharma.

“We are excited to bring this story to the world through Netflix, who've been a wonderful partner to us with Bulbbul and now, with Mai,” Ssharma said in a prepared statement. “Mai tells a gripping yet emotional story of a strong mother's journey. Sheel is a multifaceted character, who fights to overcome everything and everyone in her way to avenge her daughter, all while holding on to her vulnerability, which enables audiences to relate and connect to her in a more meaningful way. The viewers are going to witness a very layered narrative that is full of twists and turns, showcasing how far a mother will go for love and in search of the truth.”

Netflix India series head Tanya Bami added: “Mai is a signature Netflix series that brings together defining storytelling, nuanced performances, and deeply thought-provoking journey of a mother's run ins with crime and criminals. Set in an intriguing world, Mai brings together everything our audiences love and enjoy. A compelling and sensitively handled storyline created by Atul Mongia, a gritty thriller-esque crime drama produced by Clean Slate Filmz and one of the most powerful performances that one has ever seen from Sakshi Tanwar who headlines Mai.”

Here's the official synopsis for Mai from Netflix:

Sheel's world comes crashing down when she witnesses a personal tragedy. The once docile and ordinary wife and mother is put under extraordinary circumstances in her quest to uncover the truth. Sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, she finds herself entangled with white collar crime and politics that forever changes her and the world she inhabits.

All Mai episodes are out April 15 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Mai Netflix web series poster Mai web series

The official poster for Mai web series
Photo Credit: Netflix

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Mai Watch on Netflix

Mai

  • Release Date 15 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Seema Pahwa
  • Director Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia
  • Producer Karnesh Ssharma
  • Production Clean Slate Filmz
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mai, Mai web series, Mai trailer, Mai release date, Mai poster, Mai Netflix, Netflix, Netflix India, Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Mongia, Anshai Lal, Karnesh Ssharma, Clean Slate Filmz
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Thailand Bans Crypto Payments, Businesses to Have Until End of April to Adhere to New Law
Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update

Related Stories

Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  3. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  6. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update
  2. Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series
  3. Thailand Bans Crypto Payments, Businesses to Have Until End of April to Adhere to New Law
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation
  5. Stranger Things 4 First Look Photos, Full Cast, Synopsis, Directors’ List Out
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Details
  7. Twitter Makes Searching in DMs Easier, Users Can Now Look for Specific Keywords
  8. LG, Stellantis to make Electric Vehicle Batteries in Canada
  9. Cryptocurrencies Present Risk to US Financial System, Will Require New Regulations: Federal Reserve Chair
  10. Google News Blocked by Russia Citing Ukraine Conflict: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.