Technology News
loading

Maestro First Look: Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognisable as Legendary Conductor Leonard Bernstein

Bradley Cooper Stuns With His Transformation in Maestro First Look.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 31 May 2022 17:09 IST
Maestro First Look: Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognisable as Legendary Conductor Leonard Bernstein

Photo Credit: Netflix

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

Highlights
  • Maestro will release in 2023 on Netflix
  • Bradley Cooper’s body language is a highlight of Maestro first look
  • He is seen with Carey Mulligan in a still from Maestro

Maestro​​ first look is here. On Monday, streaming platform Netflix shared a few stills from its biographical drama on the life of the iconic broadway conductor Leonard Bernstein to pique the curiosity of fans. In them, we see Bradley Cooper in a virtually unrecognisable avatar as he transforms into the music legend. His body language and intense gaze are hard to miss. These stills also give us a look at the softer moments from Bernstein's life as we see Cooper with Carey Mulligan, who plays his wife Felicia Montealegre.

Besides Cooper and Mulligan, the Maestro cast includes Jeremy Strong as art critic John Jonas Gruen, and Maya Hawke as Bernstein's daughter Jamie Bernstein. The rest of the cast is likely to be announced later this year. The actor directs the film off a screenplay he wrote alongside Josh Singer. Maestro is produced by Cooper, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg

 

In case you didn't know, The Bernstein biopic was originally supposed to be directed by Spielberg with Cooper in the lead. The actor, however, requested him to merely produce it as he wanted to write and direct it himself. This paved the way for Maestro as we know it.

Earlier this year, Cooper had told Variety: "I told Spielberg, ‘I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?' Steven has a lot of interests — he'll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn't going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that's what I've been doing for the last four and a half years."

Maestro, interestingly, will not be Cooper's first directorial venture as he previously directed the musical drama A Star Is Born, which emerged as a blockbuster when it was released in 2018.

So, will Maestro live up to the standards Cooper set for himself with A Star Is Born. We'll find out when the film releases on Netflix in 2023.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Maestro, Maestro release date, Netflix, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Hollywood
Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9, Likely to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased
Maestro First Look: Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognisable as Legendary Conductor Leonard Bernstein
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Government to Launch First Electric Bus Shivaee on June 1 for Pune-Ahmednagar Route, to Operate Six Daily Service
  2. Maestro First Look: Bradley Cooper Looks Unrecognisable as Legendary Conductor Leonard Bernstein
  3. Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased
  4. Discovery of Unique Neutron Star With Unusual Radio Emissions Can Introduce New Class of Stellar Object
  5. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9, Likely to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  6. Prada Gears Up for New ‘TimeCapsule’ Collection With NFT Twist
  7. Zyngo Announces to Deploy Over 18,000 Electric Vehicles Pan-India by 2023 End for Last-Mile Delivery
  8. Climate Change's Harsh Reality Is Making the Weather Worse for People Across Globe as Temperature Rises
  9. K.G.F: Chapter 2 to Make Streaming Debut on June 3, Says Amazon Prime Video
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 Alleged Key Specifications Leaked, Likely to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.