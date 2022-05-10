Technology News
Love, Death + Robots Season 3 Trailer, Episodes Revealed. David Fincher to Make Animated Directorial Debut

From warmongering rats to grotesque monsters, here's what's coming to Love, Death & Robots season 3.

By David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2022 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer shows a Scottish farmer facing off against highly evolved rodents

Highlights
  • Love, Death + Robots season 3 episodes are out May 20 on Netflix
  • Three Robots: Exit Strategies is the first sequel episode in the series
  • Love, Death + Robots season 3 will feature nine episodes in total

Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer has been released, with just 10 days to go for the arrival of the latest season in the Emmy award-winning animated Netflix series. You will get access to nine short films on Love, Death & Robots season 3, with stories ranging from a ship's crew facing an attack from a massive crustacean to evolved warmongering rats doing battle with a Scottish farmer, according to Netflix. Meanwhile, Love, Death & Robots executive producer David Fincher is set to direct an episode this season — marking his animated directorial debut.

In the official trailer for Love, Death & Robots season 3, Netflix also reveals the titles of all nine upcoming episodes — "Three Robots: Exit Strategies", "Bad Travelling", "The Very Pulse of The Machine", "Night of the Mini Dead", "Kill Team Kill", "Swarm", "Mason's Rats", "In Vaulted Halls Entombed", and "Jibaro". The trailer shows a wide variety of stories, including an evolved army of mice, a colourful space adventure, and the return of the three popular robots (or droll droids) from the first season.

The first episode revealed in the Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer is titled "Bad Traveling", and is directed by David Fincher, who has been one of the producers on the show since the first season. The episode follows the story of a sailing vessel and its crew who are attacked by a massive crustacean. The second episode is called "The Very Pulse of the Machine", about an astronaut exploring the moon who drags her co-pilot's body while getting to safety, while appearing to experience the effects of a hallucinogenic drug.

"In Vaulted Halls Entombed" is the next episode revealed in the Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer, showing a squad of Special Forces soldiers being overwhelmed by an unknown enemy. In "Jibaro", a siren adorned with layers of jewellery is shown emerging from a lake or pond and screaming at a group of warriors who then turn on each other. Meanwhile, the episode titled "Swarm" shows two people exploring a “perfect organic system” that could “bring order to the chaos of human expansion”.

The Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer goes on to reveal the next episode — "Mason's Rats", where a Scottish farmer faces off against evolved rats who have mobilised an army against him after invading his property. Finally, the Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer reveals the first sequel in the series, "Three Robots: Exit Strategies". This episode brings back the popular droll droids from the first season in 2019, as they study a post-apocalyptic world where the humans are all dead. “They were mean to robots... and then robots killed them,” K-VRC says with a laugh, at the end of the Love, Death & Robots season 3 trailer.

Love, Death & Robots season 3 episodes are out May 20 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Love, Death &amp; Robots Season 3 Watch on Netflix

Love, Death & Robots Season 3

  • Release Date 20 May 2022
  • Genre Animation, Sci-Fi
  • Producer David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen
  • Production Blur Studio, Netflix Studios
  • Certificate 18+
David Delima
David Delima
