Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reportedly Set to Replace Justin Lin as Director

Fast X is set to release in theatres on May 19, 2023.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 May 2022 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Summit Entertainment/ Barry Wetcher

Louis Leterrier on the set of Now You See Me with Morgan Freeman

Highlights
  • Fast X is co-written by Justin Lin along with Dan Mazeau
  • Louis Leterrier is renowned for directing The Incredible Hulk
  • Fast X could be the penultimate film of the Fast & Furious saga

Fast X might have found its new director. Universal Pictures is reportedly lining up Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin in the director's chair of Fast X. This information comes nearly a week after it was confirmed that Justin Lin was stepping down as the director for the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. This will be the first outing for Leterrier at the helm of a Fast & Furious movie. However, he is renowned for directing The Incredible Hulk (2008), Now You See Me, and the first two Transporter films.

A recent report by Variety suggests that Leterrier was the first choice of Universal Pictures for directing Fast X after the exit of Lin as director. The deal has reportedly not yet been finalised.

This revelation would be good news for the studio as the absence of a director was allegedly costing it up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.65 crores) per day to keep hold of the cast and crew. The report also suggests that Universal Pictures would be looking to wrap up the negotiations at the earliest to prevent future scheduling conflicts for stars like Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, and Brie Larson who are also part of other established movie franchises.

Leterrier is expected to have a tough job at hand, as the movie was already a week into production under Lin. Vin Diesel, Theron, and Momoa are reportedly already on set, but the production has been paused on the main unit. The second unit has supposedly continued to film in the UK. Furthermore, Fast X was reportedly originally written as the first part of a two-part conclusion to the Fast & Furious franchise. It's unclear if that is going to change.

Lin announced his departure on April 26 citing "creative differences". He had directed five movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, and has co-written the Fast X with Dan Mazeau. Lin remains on board as producer for this film.

Fast X is set to release on May 19, 2023.

Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director Louis Leterrier
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
  • Production Original Film, One Race Films, Roth/Kirschenbaum Perfect Storm Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights

