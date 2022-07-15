The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer is here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. On Thursday evening, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the latest teaser trailer for its The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power to give fans an idea of what is in store for them. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute The Rings of Power trailer begins with a voiceover about a “time when the Earth was so young”, setting the stage for what is to follow. We are soon introduced to some of the realms that will be explored this time around.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

The trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power then gives us our first look at the popular characters Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani). Elanor ‘Nori' Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) too appear in The Rings of Power trailer.

In a particularly telling sequence, we hear the ominous line “past is dead”. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer — unsurprisingly — proves to be quite a visually-appealing affair.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Hindi trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Tamil trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Telugu trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Malayalam trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Kannada trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast is led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, and Sir Lenny Henry among others. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. They are also credited as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado, Ron Ames, and Christopher Newman.

Here's the official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power via Prime Video:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The eight-episode first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts September 2 on Amazon Prime Video. J.R.R. Tolkien — the author of The Lord of the Rings — incidentally died on this date in 1973.