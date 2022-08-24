Technology News
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Final Trailer Revealed Ahead of September Debut

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 premiere on September 2 at 6:30am IST on Prime Video.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 24 August 2022 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark as the Elven warrior Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just got a final trailer. Amazon Prime Video dropped a new trailer for the hotly-anticipated Middle-earth prequel ahead of its premiere on September 1 or 2 (depending on where you live). Prime Video will be releasing the first two episodes on day one, while the remaining — episodes three to eight — follow a weekly release schedule. In India, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts Friday, September 2 at 6:30am IST. Follow-up episodes drop every Friday at 9:30am IST.

The final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with a voiceover by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Elven warrior, detailing her rise to power following her brother's demise. “My brother gave his life hunting the enemy. His task is now mine,” she says while borrowing his trusty dagger, in honour of his memory. The LOTR prequel series, which is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson's films, aims to correct the lack of strong female figures in The Lord of the Rings universe.

Galadriel takes centre stage here, as a sworn warrior, setting out on an adventure to ward off the rising evil in Second Age of Middle-earth, before becoming the “Lady” of the woods of Lothlórien, as portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Jackson's trilogy of films. The Rings of Power trailer emphasises that there's something amiss in the realm, as the main characters Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elrond (Robert Arayamo), and the aforementioned Galadriel prepare for the resurgence of evil. It then cuts to quick shots of the troops marching through breath-taking locations of the Elven and Dwarven realms, whilst getting hunted by brutish orcs.

“You have fought long enough, Galadriel. Put up your sword,” asks Elrond, who is tired and frustrated by her resolve. While The Rings of Power trailer never exclusively mentions Sauron, there is a small tease at the end where an armoured character sinks his sword into the snow. Previous reports and a tease on Twitter also hinted at his return, with The Rings of Power serving as an origin story. As one of the greatest villains penned by J.R.R. Tolkien, he is the creator of the One Ring — a powerful and dangerous artefact crafted in the flames of Mount Doom.

The Rings of Power also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of whom served as uncredited writers on Star Trek Beyond.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2 at 6:30am IST in India with the first two episodes on Prime Video. The remaining six episodes air weekly, every Friday at 9:30am IST.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
