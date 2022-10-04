Technology News
loading

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Has Begun Filming in the UK: Report

The Lord of the Rings prequel is introducing a new character, Círdan the Shipwright, in season 2.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 13:55 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Has Begun Filming in the UK: Report

Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein/ Prime Video

The Rings of Power season 1 concludes next week

Highlights
  • The Rings of Power season 2 was initially announced back in 2019
  • Season 2 will reportedly comprise a total of eight episodes as well
  • The first season drew 25 million viewers, during its premiere

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has reportedly begun filming in the UK. As per The Hollywood Reporter, production is now underway for the Middle-earth prequel series, at Bray Studios, just outside London. The sophomore run was first announced back in 2019, with a later confirmation from co-showrunner J.D. Payne, revealing that The Rings of Power had made a five-season commitment at Amazon. For fans, this would mean up to 50 hours' worth of LOTR content, exploring minor bits of lore. Furthermore, The Rings of Power season 2 will introduce a new character, Círdan the Shipwright, one of the wisest and foresighted of the elves. Currently, there's no word on their casting.

While the UK isn't synonymous with The Lord of the Rings franchise — New Zealand was the home of season 1 filming, as well as the original Peter Jackson trilogy — Amazon made the decision to move halfway around the world starting with The Rings of Power season 2. Season 1 was filmed over a stretch of 18 months, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in eight weekly episodes. According to THR, the second season will follow suit, in terms of episode count, with Amazon establishing a “multishow hub” in the UK.

Speaking to The Playlist, back in August, co-showrunner Patrick McKay noted the reason for the shift as a way to emulate author J.R.R. Tolkien's writing style and atmosphere. “Tolkien was writing about the British Isles. He was writing about his own backyard, and his description of the nature and the air here and the light here and the grass here is a huge part of those books.” Furthermore, he mentioned how journeys to far-off lands were a recurring theme in the LOTR books, albeit there is no indication of how this affects the plot beats for the show. Will the characters literally travel to new lands? Only time will tell, as The Rings of Power season 1 gears up for episode 7, streaming this Friday.

Last month, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that The Rings of Power drew 25 million global viewers within the first 24 hours, making it the biggest premiere on the service. That said, this would be the first time the company has shattered internal TV ratings publicly. And second, like most OTT platforms, Prime Video never offered a clear definition of what constitutes a “view.”

Around that time, reports emerged claiming that Amazon was adding a 72-hour delay to all user reviews for the show, as it was getting too toxic and hampering its performance. Within the three-day period, each critique will undergo an evaluation process to determine if they're genuine or bot-generated. The feature is currently unavailable in India, and therefore displays an IMDb rating.

New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes air every Friday at 9:30am IST on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vicker, Banjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman
  • Production
    Amazon Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the lord of the rings the rings of power, the lord of the rings the rings of power season 2, the lord of the rings the rings of power season 2 filming, the lord of the rings the rings of power season 2 episodes, the rings of power season 2, the lord of the rings, jrr tolkien, LOTR, amazon prime video, UK
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Advertisements Leaked, New Camera Features Revealed: All Details

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Has Begun Filming in the UK: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EU to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones From 2024: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch
  10. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at US Supreme Court
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips
  3. EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
  4. Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
  5. iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
  8. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
  10. TikTok Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Russian Law Against Spreading LGBT Propaganda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.