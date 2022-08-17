Technology News
loading

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release Time, Episode Rollout Revealed

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 premiere on September 2 at 6:30am IST on Prime Video.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 17 August 2022 12:29 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release Time, Episode Rollout Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Rings of Power is expected to feature the origin story of Sauron, the maker of the One Ring

Highlights
  • Episodes 3 to 8 drop weekly, every Friday, at 9:30am IST on Prime Video
  • Rings of Power is set centuries prior to The Lord of the Rings' events
  • The fantasy series is based in author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed its global release schedule. Amazon Prime Video has decided to release the first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated series on the same day, while the rest — episodes three through eight — follow a weekly release schedule, with each of them dropping on Thursdays or Fridays, depending on where you live. In India, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 debut Friday, September 2 at 6:30am IST on Prime Video. The remaining episodes drop weekly on Fridays at 9:30am IST.

Out of all the global release times for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only the US will be treated to a Thursday rollout schedule.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 release time

6pm PDT, United States — Thursday, September 1

9pm EDT, United States — Thursday, September 1

10pm, Brazil — Thursday, September 1

2am, UK — Friday, September 2

3am CEST, Central Europe — Friday, September 2

6:30am IST, India — Friday, September 2

10am JST, Japan — Friday, September 2

11am Australia — Friday, September 2

1pm New Zealand — Friday, September 2

Starting week two, all Rings of Power episodes are scheduled for a weekly release, with most countries following a Friday slot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3–8 release time

9pm PDT — Thursdays

12am EDT — Fridays

1am Brazil — Fridays

5am UK — Fridays

6am CEST — Fridays

9:30am IST — Fridays

1pm JST — Fridays

2pm AU — Fridays

4pm NZ — Fridays

Set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, The Rings of Power explores the vast history surrounding the Second Age. The small screen adaptation has been in development at Amazon Prime for five years now, shining light on J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth lore, where great powers were first forged and kingdoms and characters both familiar and new rose to glory. The eight-episode-long first season is also expected to feature the origin story of Sauron, the maker of the One Ring, often considered one of the greatest villains ever written.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars an ensemble cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond the half-Elven architect, Owain Arthur as Durin IV the prince of Dwarven city, Maxim Baldry as Isildur a Númenórean sailor, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel an Elven warrior who foresees the return of evil to Middle-Earth.

The Rings of Power also stars Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of whom served as uncredited writers on Star Trek Beyond.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2 at 6:30am IST in India with the first two episodes on Prime Video. The remaining six episodes air weekly, every Friday at 9:30am IST.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Watch on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lord of the Rings, LOTR, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, lord of the rings prequel, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power release time, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power release time india, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power release date, rings of power episodes, JRR Tolkien, Amazon Prime Video, Hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo V25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, Colour Changing Glass Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release Time, Episode Rollout Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  7. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  10. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Set for 6:30am IST Every Monday
  4. BSF Signs MoU With IRCTC to Ensure Booking Data Safety Under Air E-Ticket Service
  5. Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Can Run at 1080p on Android 13 Just Like Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  7. Amazon Removes Key Feature for Many Kindle Users: All You Need to Know
  8. Philips Announces Imminent Departure of CEO Frans Van Houten, Plans to Change Leadership
  9. Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities
  10. Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.