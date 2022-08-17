The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed its global release schedule. Amazon Prime Video has decided to release the first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated series on the same day, while the rest — episodes three through eight — follow a weekly release schedule, with each of them dropping on Thursdays or Fridays, depending on where you live. In India, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 debut Friday, September 2 at 6:30am IST on Prime Video. The remaining episodes drop weekly on Fridays at 9:30am IST.

Out of all the global release times for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only the US will be treated to a Thursday rollout schedule.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 release time

6pm PDT, United States — Thursday, September 1

9pm EDT, United States — Thursday, September 1

10pm, Brazil — Thursday, September 1

2am, UK — Friday, September 2

3am CEST, Central Europe — Friday, September 2

6:30am IST, India — Friday, September 2

10am JST, Japan — Friday, September 2

11am Australia — Friday, September 2

1pm New Zealand — Friday, September 2

Starting week two, all Rings of Power episodes are scheduled for a weekly release, with most countries following a Friday slot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3–8 release time

9pm PDT — Thursdays

12am EDT — Fridays

1am Brazil — Fridays

5am UK — Fridays

6am CEST — Fridays

9:30am IST — Fridays

1pm JST — Fridays

2pm AU — Fridays

4pm NZ — Fridays

Set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, The Rings of Power explores the vast history surrounding the Second Age. The small screen adaptation has been in development at Amazon Prime for five years now, shining light on J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth lore, where great powers were first forged and kingdoms and characters both familiar and new rose to glory. The eight-episode-long first season is also expected to feature the origin story of Sauron, the maker of the One Ring, often considered one of the greatest villains ever written.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars an ensemble cast including Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond the half-Elven architect, Owain Arthur as Durin IV the prince of Dwarven city, Maxim Baldry as Isildur a Númenórean sailor, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel an Elven warrior who foresees the return of evil to Middle-Earth.

The Rings of Power also stars Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, both of whom served as uncredited writers on Star Trek Beyond.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2 at 6:30am IST in India with the first two episodes on Prime Video. The remaining six episodes air weekly, every Friday at 9:30am IST.