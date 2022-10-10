Technology News
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale

Amazon might call it a trailer, but it’s more like a montage-like recap of what we’ve seen.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer

Highlights
  • The Rings of Power episode 8 release date is October 14
  • Episode 8 brings The Rings of Power season 1 to an end
  • The Rings of Power season 2 has already begun filming

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 concludes this Friday, October 14, and at New York Comic-Con 2022 over the weekend, Amazon Prime Video unveiled a “trailer” for the eighth and final episode. I put the word trailer in quotes, because it's a stretch to call something a trailer when it's made up almost entirely of old footage. It's a naked attempt by Amazon to build up hype for the “season finale”, while also trying its best to give away nothing ahead of Friday.

The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer

“Soon, you will understand the power of the Unseen World,” an unseen character says via voice-over at the start of The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer, while we are shown footage from the start of episode 7. That is followed by dialogues and scenes from even earlier in the season, including Nori (Markella Kavenagh) trying to calm The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Orcs shouting as they head to war, and river water falling into the abyss of Mount Doom.

“He was lost but shall return,” says the guy who plunged the dark fiery sword and awakened Mount Doom in episode 6. Off screen, someone says: “I am no God. At least not yet.” As we see more shots from older episodes — honestly, it feels misleading to call this a trailer for the finale — another unseen character adds: “You will be known at last for who you truly are, for you are Lord Sauron.” Title cards in The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer warn us of Mordor's rise and the fall of heroes.

The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer then takes us back even further, to the first two episodes. Are they trying to remind us of the journey? Because then the video should've been named in that fashion.

The only new footage here seems to come after the two-minute mark — after “the season finale” title card drops — and it's only for a few seconds. We see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in a new green attire and pondering as she holds onto a blade. “We are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power,” the Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) — who disappeared for several episodes — says, not knowing the doom his creation will bring. After that, it's back to a montage of old scenes.

Meanwhile, The Rings of Power co-showrunner Patrick McKay has been teasing what to expect from the season 1 finale, in addition to commenting on the theory that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is Sauron. McKay said: “What I would say is, you know, Sauron's a deceiver. Sauron could be anyone and we always felt like it would be a waste to just have him be out in front at the beginning. If there was a story that would engage people, and let them lean in and let them read into things and have ideas and theories, that would be delightful and wonderful.

“And if you think it's [Halbrand], it's one version of the show. If you think it's somebody else, it's another version of the show, and I just hope the next episode is exciting for you.”

The Rings of Power episode 8 release date and time

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 is out October 14 at 9:30am IST / 9pm PT / 12am ET on Prime Video worldwide. In India, The Rings of Power is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 7min
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
