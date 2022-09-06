Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Goes on Wild Rant Against The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amid Feud with Jeff Bezos

Musk, who is engaged in ongoing feud with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, posted misogynistic tweets about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 21:52 IST
Elon Musk Goes on Wild Rant Against The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amid Feud with Jeff Bezos

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark plays the Elven warrior Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Highlights
  • Elon Musk posted dramatic tweets about the Lord of the Rings prequel
  • The series drew 25 million global viewers, within the first 24 hours
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on September 2

Elon Musk on Monday embarked on a wild rant against The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, in an atttempt to criticise the series that recently made its debut on Amazon Prime Video. The Tesla CEO, who is set to face off against Twitter next month over his bid to acquire the microblogging platform, is in a long-running feud with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk's complaints about the show revolved around the show's characters, and are misogynistic while conforming with traditional gender roles. 

"Tolkien is turning in his grave," Musk dramatically tweeted on Monday, in his rant against The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premiered on September 2, exclusively on Prime Video. It is worth noting that his comments came after Amazon announced that the series drew 25 million global viewers, within the first 24 hours, making it the biggest premiere on the service.

"Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice," Musk continued in a second, mysogynistic tweet. Galadriel, a warrier elf, is played by Welsh actor Morfydd Clark.

It is also worth noting that Musk has a long-running feud with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin spaceflight services firm competes with SpaceX. Musk has regularly attempted to troll or rant against Bezos' and his firms.

The LOTR prequel series, which is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson's films, aims to correct the lack of strong female figures in The Lord of the Rings universe.

Amazon has already invested over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,000 crore) for its five-season commitment.

New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes air every Friday at 9:30am IST on Amazon Prime Video in India until the series finale on October 14.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the lord of the rings, the rings of power, lord of the rings rings of power, LOTR, lord of the rings prequel, Elon Musk, JRR Tolkien, Amazon Prime Video, Hollywood
EU Working on 5-Year Update Standard for Android Phones, Improved Battery Longevity: All Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk Goes on Wild Rant Against The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amid Feud with Jeff Bezos
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  3. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  6. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  9. Apple Fined, Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil: Details
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6: All Details
  2. Elon Musk Goes on Wild Rant Against The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amid Feud with Jeff Bezos
  3. EU Working on 5-Year Update Standard for Android Phones, Improved Battery Longevity: All Details
  4. Apple Reality Pro May Launch as Company’s First Mixed Reality Headset in 2023: Report
  5. Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS-Guard Over Hate Forum’s Violation of Acceptable Use Policy
  6. Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'
  7. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India
  8. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. RainbowLuv Matchmaking App Aimed at LGBTQIA+ Community Launched by Matrimony.com: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.