Technology News
loading

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

The trailer introduces a group of Harfoots, nomadic ancestors to the hobbits of Lord of the Rings.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 July 2022 11:45 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2

Highlights
  • New trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out
  • The younger version of elves Galadriel will be played by Morfydd Clark
  • Fantasy TV series is based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien

Nomadic hobbits, bearded female dwarves and enslaved elves — Amazon finally lifted the lid on its highly anticipated Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series at Comic-Con on Friday.

The enormously ambitious small-screen saga set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's books has been in the works since Amazon Prime bought the rights for $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,996 crore) almost five years ago.

Fans, many of whom camped in line overnight at the world's most famous pop culture gathering, were treated to a first look at footage, plus interviews with the creators and a 21-strong cast of hobbits, dwarves and elves in a packed presentation hosted by comedian and Tolkien-enthusiast Stephen Colbert.

"As fans and as viewers and lovers of Middle Earth and Tolkien, we didn't want to do a side thing, or a spin off, or the origin story of something else," said co-creator Patrick McKay.

"We wanted to find a huge Tolkienian mega epic. And Amazon were, wonderfully, crazy enough to say 'yes, let's do that.'"

Amazon is reportedly spending more than $1 billion to make five seasons -- each running for 10 hours -- the first of which launches on its streaming platform September 2, and which "reintroduces" Tolkien's world of Middle Earth, said McKay.

Younger versions of elves Galadriel and Elrond — familiar characters to fans of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy — will be played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo.

But with the new TV show set 4,000 years before Jackson's trilogy, in a fictional "Second Age" — a historical period sketched out in less detail by Tolkien's writings — the creators had license to create many new characters.

"The field was wide open," said co-creator J.D. Payne.

"Amazon bought the rights to basically 10,000 years of Middle Earth history and said, 'Alright guys, let's take all comers and see what you have to say.'

"We felt that the Second Age is freaking awesome. It's Tolkien's amazing, untold story, that is so iconic with the forging of the Rings of Power."

Gorgeous, regal' beard

The series is said to be a personal obsession of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and represents the company's biggest play yet in the so-called "streaming wars" with rivals including Netflix and Disney+.

Much of that cost went into lavish production values, evident to fans packed into the San Diego convention centre's 6,000-capacity Hall H, where they were treated to five clips from the show, plus a new trailer.

Though plot details remain under wraps, sprawling and intricately detailed settings from the books, including the island kingdom of Numenor — projected onto a giant screen wrapping around-three quarters of the arena — drew audible gasps.

"We built an entire city with several blocks and an entire wharf — it's crazy and enormous," said McKay.

"We built as much as any group of humans could," added executive producer Lindsey Weber.

One clip during the 90-minute presentation introduced a group of Harfoots, nomadic ancestors to the hobbits of "Lord of the Rings," who live in travelling carts rather than holes.

Another showed a wealthy dwarf kingdom — complete with the saga's first bearded female dwarves — and a third clip found a group of elves in chains, forced to work for a gang of evil orcs.

"We're establishing the female dwarf for the first time," Sophia Nomvete, who plays dwarf princess Disa, told AFP after the presentation.

"We have gone with a version, a gorgeous, regal, one-hair-at-a-time application, divine, detailed version of a beard for the female dwarf, and I know you're gonna love it!"

'Thrones' and zombies Comic-Con is taking place in-person and at full 130,000-strong capacity again for the first time in three years, after going online due to the pandemic.

The Rings of Power is going head-to-head at the event with HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, a rival fantasy series out next month, which gets its own Comic-Con presentation Saturday.

Elsewhere, post-apocalyptic zombie series The Walking Dead had its final Comic-Con presentation Friday, where it was confirmed that the record-breaking cable show's final eight episodes will debut October 2.

But the undead franchise lives on, with fan favourite Andrew Lincoln telling ecstatic fans he will reprise his role as Rick Grimes for a limited series next year.

And Disney will wrap up the event's major presentations Saturday evening with a presentation expected to feature its Marvel superheroes, including the eagerly awaited sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Coming to Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, JRR Tolkien, Amazon Prime Video, Hollywood
Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Tech Deals Today
  2. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  3. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  4. How to Pre-Order PS5 Digital Edition During July 23 India Restock
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  6. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G22 Review: A Missed Opportunity
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, via a Poster
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
  3. Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
  4. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Mission, Breaks Annual Launch Record
  5. Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient
  6. PS5 India July 23 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
  7. Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
  8. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  10. Democrats Widen Scrutiny of US Tech Companies Over Abortion Data Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.