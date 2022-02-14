The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first teaser has finally arrived — during the 2022 Super Bowl (and now available on the Internet globally), Amazon Prime Video gave us a first good look at the upcoming LOTR prequel series, which brings the world of JRR Tolkien's Middle-earth to life.

The minute-long teaser for the show, which is set thousands of years prior to Peter Jackson's six feature films — three Lord of the Rings movies and three Hobbit movies — adapted from Tolkien's novels, opens with footage that shows a closer look at Middle-earth, as a voice asks, "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"

The words appear to be spoken by a harfoot, an ancient ancestor of hobbits, played by Markella Kavenagh. Further, icy mountains, ravaging storms and dangerous monsters are all teased in the captivating new footage.

Amid these shots of scenic spectacle, there are glimpses of young versions of two familiar elven characters from Jackson's movies, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), as well as new characters for the series such as a dwarven princess named Disa (Sophia Nomvete) and an elf.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reportedly had a budget of over $450 million (about Rs.3,400 crore) for its first season, though that number is inflated because Amazon had to “build the infrastructure of what will sustain the whole series”.

As the title already gives it away, this show will shed light on the forging of the rings. Co-showrunner Patrick McKay told a magazine, "Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."

In addition to those previously mentioned, the ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere September 2 on Prime Video and will air in 240 territories around the world. New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis. Amazon has a five-season commitment for the LOTR prequel series.

