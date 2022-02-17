Technology News
loading

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just surpassed any trailer to debut at the Super Bowl.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 15:35 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer made its debut at the Super Bowl on Sunday

Highlights
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on September 2
  • The series is expected to run for at least five seasons
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Amazon's upcoming big-budget series — was recently teased at the Super Bowl in the US on Sunday. The streaming service has revealed that the trailer crossed 257 million views in the first 24 hours, which surpasses any other trailer to debut at the Super Bowl, according to Amazon. The teaser trailer for the upcoming series gives users a peek at the upcoming series that has been in the works for years and is set to release in September on the streaming service.

Last night, Amazon revealed via the official Twitter account for the series, that the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had crossed 257 million views worldwide in 24 hours. The prequel series is set to bring JRR Tolkein's Middle-earth to life, and reportedly had a budget of over $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,400 crore) for the first season — a number believed to be inflated as Amazon was also building the infrastructure to sustain the entire series that will run for at least five seasons.

“The response to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been immense,” Ukonwa Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, told SyFy on Tuesday. The upcoming series will focus on the forging of the rings, long before the events of the original movie series. Meanwhile, the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features Markella Kavenagh, who plays a harfoot (an ancestor of the hobbits) and young elves Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). The trailer also shows characters from the series seeking out an elf and the dwarven princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also features several other cast members, whose roles are currently unknown. They include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The series is set thousands of years prior to the events of the six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Amazon has a five-season commitment to the Lord of the Rings prequel series, a venture that was reported to cost Amazon over a billion dollars (roughly Rs. 75,000 crore) over the course of the series. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is also working on an animated film titled The War of the Rohirrim, which is set to release in 2024, according to a report by Variety.

The first season in the series is set to debut on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode streaming every week in over 240 territories, according to Amazon.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Coming to Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, LOTR, The Lord of the Rings Trailer, The Rings of Power Trailer, Super Bowl, Amazon Prime Video, JRR Tolkein, Middle earth, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Sophia Nomvete, Morfydd Clark, Web Series, The War of the Rohirrim
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI

Related Stories

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Google Doodle Honours Creator of the World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
  4. Redmi Router AX5400 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Hybrid Mesh Support Launched
  5. Acer Predator Helios 300 Premium Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
  6. Twitter Finally Adds Ethereum Wallet Support to Send and Receive Tips
  7. Garmin Fenix 7 Series With Power Sapphire Solar Lens, Garmin Epix Outdoor Smartwatches Launched in India
  8. New York Stock Exchange Goes Bullish on Crypto, Metaverse, NFT Plans; Files for Permits
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo Y15s With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Tipped to Launch in India This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.