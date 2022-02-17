The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Amazon's upcoming big-budget series — was recently teased at the Super Bowl in the US on Sunday. The streaming service has revealed that the trailer crossed 257 million views in the first 24 hours, which surpasses any other trailer to debut at the Super Bowl, according to Amazon. The teaser trailer for the upcoming series gives users a peek at the upcoming series that has been in the works for years and is set to release in September on the streaming service.

Last night, Amazon revealed via the official Twitter account for the series, that the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had crossed 257 million views worldwide in 24 hours. The prequel series is set to bring JRR Tolkein's Middle-earth to life, and reportedly had a budget of over $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,400 crore) for the first season — a number believed to be inflated as Amazon was also building the infrastructure to sustain the entire series that will run for at least five seasons.

Thanks to everyone who made this possible. The big game was just the beginning of our journey. #LOTR #LOTROnPrime #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/dKMb1GR0lX — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 16, 2022

“The response to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been immense,” Ukonwa Ojo, Chief Marketing Officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, told SyFy on Tuesday. The upcoming series will focus on the forging of the rings, long before the events of the original movie series. Meanwhile, the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features Markella Kavenagh, who plays a harfoot (an ancestor of the hobbits) and young elves Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). The trailer also shows characters from the series seeking out an elf and the dwarven princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also features several other cast members, whose roles are currently unknown. They include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The series is set thousands of years prior to the events of the six Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Amazon has a five-season commitment to the Lord of the Rings prequel series, a venture that was reported to cost Amazon over a billion dollars (roughly Rs. 75,000 crore) over the course of the series. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is also working on an animated film titled The War of the Rohirrim, which is set to release in 2024, according to a report by Variety.

The first season in the series is set to debut on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode streaming every week in over 240 territories, according to Amazon.