The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power first teaser trailer will be released during the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game in the US on Sunday, February 13. Amazon Prime Video reportedly announced on Monday that the TV series, set in The Lord of the Rings universe, will debut on Sunday's NFL finale but did not mention what the teaser trailer will include. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2 and will be shown in six languages in India.

Variety reports that Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air on February 13 (February 14 in India) during NFL's upcoming Super Bowl game. As mentioned, Amazon's streaming service did not divulge any information regarding the upcoming trailer.

Amazon Prime Video began promoting The Lord of the Rings TV series on January 19, which began with the announcement of the TV series itself. The announcement revealed the full name of the TV series and gave a hint of what the story will entail. As the name suggests, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will centre around the forging of the various rings of power that helped Sauron spread his dark regime across Middle Earth.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video also released 23 character posters that only focussed on the show's many characters' hands. While giving a glimpse into what sort of a treatment fans may expect from the series, the images didn't disclose the characters' faces or even hint at the actors portraying them.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive TV series produced by Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has a budget of nearly $465 million (roughly Rs. 3,474 crores) for the show. The extensive budget is due to the "huge world-building" required — from the Middle Earth setting to costumes and props for the variety of characters involved.

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

