The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser Trailer to Debut on Super Bowl Sunday

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 February 2022 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was announced on January 19

Highlights
  • The Lord of the Rings considered to be most expensive show of all time
  • It recently showcased 23 individual character posters
  • The Lord of the Rings show follows forging of the original rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power first teaser trailer will be released during the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game in the US on Sunday, February 13. Amazon Prime Video reportedly announced on Monday that the TV series, set in The Lord of the Rings universe, will debut on Sunday's NFL finale but did not mention what the teaser trailer will include. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2 and will be shown in six languages in India.

Variety reports that Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will air on February 13 (February 14 in India) during NFL's upcoming Super Bowl game. As mentioned, Amazon's streaming service did not divulge any information regarding the upcoming trailer.

Amazon Prime Video began promoting The Lord of the Rings TV series on January 19, which began with the announcement of the TV series itself. The announcement revealed the full name of the TV series and gave a hint of what the story will entail. As the name suggests, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will centre around the forging of the various rings of power that helped Sauron spread his dark regime across Middle Earth.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video also released 23 character posters that only focussed on the show's many characters' hands. While giving a glimpse into what sort of a treatment fans may expect from the series, the images didn't disclose the characters' faces or even hint at the actors portraying them.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive TV series produced by Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has a budget of nearly $465 million (roughly Rs. 3,474 crores) for the show. The extensive budget is due to the "huge world-building" required — from the Middle Earth setting to costumes and props for the variety of characters involved.

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Further reading: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, The Lord of the Rings series, LOTR, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video, Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings season 1, JRR Tolkien
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urged by Religious Leaders to Scrap Instagram Kids Plans

