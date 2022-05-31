Technology News
K.G.F: Chapter 2 to Make Streaming Debut on June 3, Says Amazon Prime Video

The period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1.

By ANI | Updated: 31 May 2022 15:53 IST
K.G.F: Chapter 2 to Make Streaming Debut on June 3, Says Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Hombale Films

The multilingual movie was released in theatres on April 14

Highlights
  • K.G.F: Chapter 2 will be available in five languages
  • The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel
  • K.G.F: Chapter 2 takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky

South star Yash's blockbuster movie K.G.F: Chapter 2 will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 3.

In a statement, the Amazon streamer announced that the film will be available to its subscribers in five languages — Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1.

The multilingual movie was released in theatres countrywide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky, an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

"His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen," the official synopsis of the movie read.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

  • Release Date 14 April 2022
  • Language Kannada
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Duration 2h 45min
  • Cast
    Yash, Anmol Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prak, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avin, Rao Ramesh, T. S. Nagabharana, Archana Jois, B.S. Avin, Ramachandra Raju, B. Suresha, Sharik Khan
  • Director Prashanth Neel
  • Music Ravi Basrur
  • Producer Vijay Kiragandur
  • Production Hombale Films
  • Certificate 13+
