Kaun Pravin Tambe? is backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 March 2022 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Fox Star Studios

Shreyas Talpade had earlier played a fast bowler in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 sports drama Iqbal

  • Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41
  • Kaun Pravin Tambe? promises a "unique insight" into life of leg spinner
  • It will be released in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu

Shreyas Talpade-led biopic on Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, the streaming service announced on Monday.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, Kaun Pravin Tambe? promises a "unique insight" into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production. It will be released in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

Tambe said he feels "humbled" that his life has inspired people to follow their dreams.

"My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up. My family and loved ones can't wait to see my story come alive, and for me it is going to be a very special day," the cricketer said in a statement.

Talpade, who had earlier played a fast bowler in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 sports drama Iqbal, said he feels fortunate to portray Tambe on screen.

"The role and the story provided me with a once in a lifetime opportunity and I loved and treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role.

"It's an honour to represent Pravin and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched & inspired by it," the 46-year-old actor said.

Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, Kaun Pravin Tambe? will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said the film aligns with the team's endeavour to create films that are "unique, inspiring and entertaining".

"Cricket is adored and loved by millions, add to that a champion who just refused to give up and you have this incredible story – Kaun Pravin Tambe?. We feel fortunate to play a part in bringing such an inspiring story of Mr Pravin Tambe to audiences worldwide.

"Shreyas Talpade is a perfect fit for the role. He has done such a commendable job and indeed done justice to this biopic. We are excited to be releasing the film on 1st April," Duggal added.

Shital Bhatia, founder at Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports, said the creative might of the entire team has translated the "arduous journey" of Tambe's life into a "compelling story".

"Pravin himself is an inspiration to millions and signifies that dreams never expire," Bhatia said.

  • Release Date 1 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, Anjali Patil
  • Director Jayprad Desai
  • Production Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bootroom Sports Production
Further reading: Kaun Pravin Tambe, Pravin Tambe, Shreyas Talpade, Jayprad Desai, Fox Star Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Multiplex, Bootroom Sports, Friday Filmworks
South Korea Joins List of Countries Sanctioning Russian Crypto Users Over Ukraine Ivasion
