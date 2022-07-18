Technology News
Kajol, Disney+ Hotstar Announce the Actress' Web Series Debut With Hotstar Specials

Kajol's OTT debut came with Tribhanga on Netflix last year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 July 2022 16:05 IST
Kajol, Disney+ Hotstar Announce the Actress' Web Series Debut With Hotstar Specials

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Disney+ Hotstar

Kajol said exploring a new format is always a challenge

  • Disney+ Hotstar is yet to share any details of the project
  • Suparn Varma (The Family Man season 2) is said to be set as director
  • Kajol had teased her debut series

Kajol and Disney+ Hotstar are joining hands for her maiden web series, the Disney Star-owned streaming service announced on Monday.

The upcoming Hotstar Specials series will mark Kajol's foray into the long-form storytelling. The DDLJ actor had made her OTT debut with the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga.

In a statement shared by Disney+ Hotstar, the 47-year-old star said exploring a new format is always a challenge but it's a "great thing as I love to take challenges head-on."

"Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey," added Kajol.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content at Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said the team is excited to have Kajol join them and "charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic."

"With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family," Banerjee added.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to share any details of the project, including the plotline and the name of its creator.

Suparn Varma (The Family Man season 2) is said to be set as director on the untitled Kajol series.

In a recent interview with PTI, Kajol had teased her debut series and had said the show would start production soon.

"I will be starting the OTT show soon. It is a story about a woman and her journey," she had said then.

Kajol, Disney+ Hotstar Announce the Actress' Web Series Debut With Hotstar Specials
