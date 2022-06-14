Technology News
loading

One-Punch Man: Justin Lin Said to Direct Live-Action Movie Adaptation for Sony Pictures

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will write the One-Punch Man feature film adaptation.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 14 June 2022 19:18 IST
One-Punch Man: Justin Lin Said to Direct Live-Action Movie Adaptation for Sony Pictures

Photo Credit: IMDb/WikimediaCommons

Justin Lin is set to to direct the feature film adaptation of One-Punch Man

Highlights
  • Lin will also produce the One-Punch Man live-action movie
  • There’s no word on the cast of One-Punch Man movie
  • One Punch Man movie may begin production year end

Justin Lin is set to direct the live-action feature film adaptation of the popular manga series One-Punch Man for Sony Pictures, off a screenplay from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, as per a report. The Fast & Furious veteran director will also be assisting the writers with rewrites. The One-Punch Man movie is likely to begin production by the year's end, but is yet to get a release date. One-Punch Man will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions, and Lin himself.

Deadline brings word of Lin helming the One-Punch Man live-action movie. The report further states that Sony Pictures feels that this could mark the beginning of a One-Punch Man franchise. There are, however, no details available about the One-Punch Man cast or the expected storyline.

For Lin, the One-Punch Man movie comes merely two months after he exited Fast X, the 10th instalment of Fast & Furious franchise. This was said to be the result of “creative differences” between him and Universal Studios. Lin, however, is still associated with the movie — now being directed by Louis Leterrier — as producer.

Lin previously directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

For Rosenberg and Pinkner, Lin's One-Punch Man feature film adaptation will be the first major project after the 2019 fantasy adventure comedy Jumanji: The Next Level. They previously wrote films such as its predecessor Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the superhero movie Venom.

Originally created as a webtoon by Japanese artist ONE, One-Punch Man gained immense popularity after being published on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump Next, selling 30 million copies worldwide. It was adapted into an anime series of the same name, which added to its popularity. It revolves around Saitama, a superhero who can vanquish enemies with — no prizes for guessing — just one punch. It will be worth watching whether Lin's feature film adaptation does justice to the manga's legacy.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justin Lin, One Punch Man, One Punch Man movie, Anime, Hollywood, Sony Pictures
Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied

Related Stories

One-Punch Man: Justin Lin Said to Direct Live-Action Movie Adaptation for Sony Pictures
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. How Many Blockchains Will Survive the Great Crypto Crash of 2022?
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  5. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Neo With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Goes Official
  7. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  8. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  9. Mi Smart Band 6 Price in India Discounted to Rs. 2,999: All Details
  10. Best Educational AR Apps in 2021: Learn Physics, Biology and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Data of Farmers Exposed by Government's PM Kisan Website, Security Researcher Reports
  2. WhatsApp KBC Scam With Rs. 25 Lakh Lottery Rampant: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  3. Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, Outlasts Over 418,000 Folds
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon Variant, Galaxy Note 20 Receive June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  6. Tesla India Executive Reportedly Resigned Weeks After Company Puts EV Plans in the Country on Hold
  7. Scientists Discover Human Brain Is More Hotter Than Previously Thought
  8. Apple Watch to Help Rune Labs Monitor Parkinson’s Patients, US FDA Gives Clearance
  9. Cosmic Dawn of Our Universe Ended 1.1 Billion Years After Big Bang, New Study Reveals
  10. Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.