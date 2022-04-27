Technology News
Fast X: Justin Lin Exits as Director Days Into Shooting, Over 'Creative Differences'

Fast & Furious veteran Lin will remain onboard as producer on Fast X.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 April 2022 13:16 IST
Fast X: Justin Lin Exits as Director Days Into Shooting, Over 'Creative Differences'

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/ Universal Pictures

Fast X has a release date of May 19, 2023

Highlights
  • News of Lin's departure was announced on Twitter
  • Lin co-wrote Fast X with Dan Mazeau
  • The 10th instalment will be led by Vin Diesel

Justin Lin has decided to exit Fast X, the 10th instalment of Fast & Furious franchise. He will remain onboard as producer.

The filmmaker, who has helmed five films in the long-running Fast & Furious action series, exited the new movie merely days after the start of production.

According to Deadline, the split is amicable but the result of creative differences between the director and studio Universal Pictures.

Lin shared the news of his departure from the movie in a statement posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," the filmmaker said.

"On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family," he added.

Lin, who co-wrote Fast X with Dan Mazeau, was set to direct both the 10th and 11th movie in the franchise — a two-part finale — with the 11th film set to be the final mainline Fast instalment.

He previously directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

Led by Vin Diesel, the 10th instalment will also feature Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame are the new entrants in the franchise.

Fast X has a release date of May 19, 2023, though it'll be interesting to see if it sticks to that given Lin's exit.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director Justin Lin
  • Producer Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
  • Production Original Film, One Race Films, Roth/Kirschenbaum Perfect Storm Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions
Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast X, Justin Lin, Fast 10, Fast and Furious 10, Universal Pictures, Hollywood

Further reading: Fast and Furious, Fast X, Justin Lin, Fast 10, Fast and Furious 10, Universal Pictures, Hollywood
Fast X: Justin Lin Exits as Director Days Into Shooting, Over 'Creative Differences'
