Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Unveils Dino Mayhem, Brings Laura Dern, Sam Neill Back in Action

Coming to India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 February 2022 12:30 IST
Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Unveils Dino Mayhem, Brings Laura Dern, Sam Neill Back in Action

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

In the almost 3-minute Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a tundra

Highlights
  • Jurassic World: Dominion includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas
  • The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow
  • The film is third entry in Jurassic World franchise that began in 2015

Jurassic World: Dominion's much-anticipated first trailer has been unveiled — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — and it is packed with equal parts dino action and nostalgia.

The film, from Universal Pictures and director Colin Trevorrow, is the third entry in the Jurassic World franchise that began in 2015.

Jurassic World: Dominion includes mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and also brings back the stars of Jurassic Park, the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that first introduced the world to a park in which dinosaurs run amok. Back in action are Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

In the almost 3-minute Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, there are dinosaurs wandering free in a wintery tundra and swimming in the ocean as humans look on warily.

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion Hindi trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion Tamil trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion Telugu trailer

"Human and dinosaurs can't coexist. We created an ecological disaster," Dern says in the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, which is a keen observation that should have been apparent five movies ago. "We not only lack dominion over nature, we're subordinate to it," says Goldblum.

Earlier, a prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion, which debuted in November 2021, gave a brief glimpse into this new, alarming landscape. In it, a massive T-rex wreaks havoc on a drive-in movie theatre.

"It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time. There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs," Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

He wrote the Jurassic World: Dominion script with Emily Carmichael, based on a story he developed with Derek Connolly. In November, Universal Pictures unveiled the first five minutes of the film, which depicts how one mosquito's actions millions of years earlier led to dinosaur resurrection in the modern day.

Dominion deals with the fallout from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which showed the destruction of the dinosaurs' home, Isla Nublar, and dinosaurs escaping into the modern world.

Jurassic World: Dominion is out June 10 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Dominion will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
