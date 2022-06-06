Technology News
Jurassic World Dominion Leaked on Torrents, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas

Chris Pratt-led third Jurassic World movie releases Friday in India and the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 June 2022 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures

DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern in Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion — the third and final Jurassic World movie, and the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 847MB to 2.96GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses and malware onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal copies of Jurassic World Dominion are of staggeringly poor quality, filled with advertisements, and/or appear weirdly cropped. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Jurassic World Dominion showed up on torrent sites around 6:20pm IST on June 6, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. Jurassic World Dominion released June 1 in Mexico and South Korea, and June 2 in Argentina and Brazil. The movie is out Wednesday in France, Germany, Singapore, and the UAE, Thursday in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and Portugal, and Friday in India, Canada, China, Ireland, Spain, the UK, and the US. According to publicly available comments and screenshots, some of the illegal Jurassic World Dominion rips feature ads for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally into the film. There are no hardcoded subtitles, going by the screenshots.

Thankfully for Universal Pictures and the Jurassic World Dominion cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Jurassic World movie rips is downright terrible. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that it's hard to decipher facial expressions and cues, and virtually impossible to see anything in dimly lit shots. As always with CAM rips, there are severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/ or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Jurassic World Dominion full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) off a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt as former US Navy veteran and Jurassic World's Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as former park manager, Dinosaur Protection Group founder, and Owen's girlfriend Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler who consulted on the original Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum as fellow consultant Dr. Ian Malcolm who was involved in The Lost World: Jurassic Park's San Diego incident, and Sam Neill as paleontologist and fellow consultant Dr. Alan Grant who survived the Isla Sorna expedition depicted in Jurassic Park III.

The third Jurassic World movie also has roles for DeWanda Wise as former US Air Force pilot Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Biosyn communications chief Ramsay Cole, BD Wong as lead geneticist Dr. Henry Wu who cloned dinosaurs for both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, Omar Sy as animal trainer Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood who is a clone of the original Maisie, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of Biosyn that's a rival to InGen, Justice Smith as Jurassic World technician Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as paleo-veterinarian Dr. Zia Rodriguez. Jurassic World Dominion has undisclosed roles for Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Kristoffer Polaha, Elva Trill, Dimitri Thivaios, and Varada Sethu.

Jurassic World Dominion is out Friday, June 10 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Paid previews begin the afternoon of Thursday, June 9.

Jurassic World Dominion Book Your Tickets

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
