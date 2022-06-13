Technology News
Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Roars to $389.1 Million, Following Global Release

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 13 June 2022 15:00 IST
Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Roars to $389.1 Million, Following Global Release

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion is doing well at the box office despite negative reviews

  • Jurassic World Dominion grossed $5.7 million in India
  • The movie garnered $15.4 million in the UK and $9.7 million in France
  • Jurassic World Dominion is likely to stay strong in the days to come

Jurassic World Dominion has collected an impressive $389.1 million (about Rs. 3,043 crore) at the global box office so far despite negative reviews. Of this, $143.3 million (about Rs. 1,121 crore) comes from the US and Canada market where it debuted in cinemas on June 10. The remaining $245.8 million (about Rs. 1,922 crore) comes from 57 new locations elsewhere and the holdover markets Mexico ($30.4 million, about Rs. Rs. 237 crore), South Korea ($21.7 million, about Rs. 169 crore), and Brazil ($8.4 million, about Rs. 65 crore) where the Universal Pictures-backed actioner opened in theatres last weekend as part of its staggered rollout.

The new Jurassic World movie collected $6.3 million (about Rs. 492 crore) in China, where it has taken the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie since May 2021, even though 20 percent cinemas are still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jurassic World Dominion put in equally impressive numbers in UK ($15.4 million, about Rs. 120 crore), France ($9.7 million, about Rs. 75 crore), Spain ($5.4 million, about Rs. 42 crore), Malaysia ($5.2 million, about Rs. 40 crore), Taiwan ($4.5 million, about Rs. 35 crore), and Netherlands ($3 million, about Rs. 23 crore). The latest Jurassic movie has done well in India too — where it was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — grossing Rs 44.5 crore (about $5.7 million) over its first weekend.

Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

Jurassic World Dominion, however, is not the only movie to garner attention this week, as Top Gun: Maverick still has gas left in the tank. The Tom Cruise-led actioner has grossed $747 million (about Rs. 5,838 crore) globally so far. Of this, nearly $353 million (Rs. 2,680 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets. The remaining $394 million (about Rs. 3,087 crore) comes from markets elsewhere. Outside the US and Canada markets, its major contributors are the UK ($63 million, about Rs. 492 crore), Japan ($33.9 million, about Rs. 264 crore), France ($28 million, about Rs. 218 crore), Brazil ($13 million, about Rs. 105 crore), and Germany ($18 million, about Rs. 140 crore) among others.

Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars Over Original, With Caveats?

The Top Gun sequel and Jurassic World Dominion are likely to stay strong in the days to come. They are unlikely — though could — face competition from Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure movie Lightyear as it caters mainly to children and families.

Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick are playing in cinemas globally.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jurassic World Dominion Book Your Tickets

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director
    Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production
    Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Dominion release date, Jurassic World Dominion release date in India, Universal Pictures, Hollywood, Top Gun Maverick box office, Tom Cruise
Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Roars to $389.1 Million, Following Global Release
