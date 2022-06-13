Jurassic World Dominion has collected an impressive $389.1 million (about Rs. 3,043 crore) at the global box office so far despite negative reviews. Of this, $143.3 million (about Rs. 1,121 crore) comes from the US and Canada market where it debuted in cinemas on June 10. The remaining $245.8 million (about Rs. 1,922 crore) comes from 57 new locations elsewhere and the holdover markets Mexico ($30.4 million, about Rs. Rs. 237 crore), South Korea ($21.7 million, about Rs. 169 crore), and Brazil ($8.4 million, about Rs. 65 crore) where the Universal Pictures-backed actioner opened in theatres last weekend as part of its staggered rollout.

The new Jurassic World movie collected $6.3 million (about Rs. 492 crore) in China, where it has taken the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie since May 2021, even though 20 percent cinemas are still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Jurassic World Dominion put in equally impressive numbers in UK ($15.4 million, about Rs. 120 crore), France ($9.7 million, about Rs. 75 crore), Spain ($5.4 million, about Rs. 42 crore), Malaysia ($5.2 million, about Rs. 40 crore), Taiwan ($4.5 million, about Rs. 35 crore), and Netherlands ($3 million, about Rs. 23 crore). The latest Jurassic movie has done well in India too — where it was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — grossing Rs 44.5 crore (about $5.7 million) over its first weekend.

Jurassic World Dominion, however, is not the only movie to garner attention this week, as Top Gun: Maverick still has gas left in the tank. The Tom Cruise-led actioner has grossed $747 million (about Rs. 5,838 crore) globally so far. Of this, nearly $353 million (Rs. 2,680 crore) comes from the US and Canada markets. The remaining $394 million (about Rs. 3,087 crore) comes from markets elsewhere. Outside the US and Canada markets, its major contributors are the UK ($63 million, about Rs. 492 crore), Japan ($33.9 million, about Rs. 264 crore), France ($28 million, about Rs. 218 crore), Brazil ($13 million, about Rs. 105 crore), and Germany ($18 million, about Rs. 140 crore) among others.

The Top Gun sequel and Jurassic World Dominion are likely to stay strong in the days to come. They are unlikely — though could — face competition from Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure movie Lightyear as it caters mainly to children and families.

Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick are playing in cinemas globally.