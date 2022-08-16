Technology News
Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt

The actress has praised co-star Chris Pratt for negotiating equal pay on an ancillary revenue basis.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 16 August 2022 15:17 IST
Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Huge Pay Gap Compared to Co-Lead Chris Pratt

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Bryce Dallas Howard made appearances in LEGO Jurassic World and both Jurassic World Evolution games

Highlights
  • Previous reports indicating an $8 million pay for the sequel were false
  • Howard got paid more from the Jurassic World games and theme park sales
  • Howard had signed a contract for three Jurassic World movies in 2014

Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard claims that she was paid “so much less” for the trilogy than co-star Chris Pratt. In an interview with Insider, the actress-director confirmed a larger, inaccurate pay gap than what was previously reported in 2018 for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. At the time, reports indicated that Howard earned $8 million (about Rs. 63 crore) for the sequel, $2 million (about Rs. 15 crore) less than co-lead Pratt. Though now the disparity seems to be worse.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," Howard told Insider. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage.” Turns out, Howard was asked to sign a contract for three Jurassic reboot movies at the time — Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion — which set the deal in stone.

Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

Upon realising, Howard discussed the payment disparity with Pratt, who negotiated with the studio executives to pay her on ancillary revenue. This means that any Jurassic World-related sales that were not contractually bound, such as spin-off video games and theme-park rides, would translate to equal pay for both leads. Howard was featured in both Jurassic World: Evolution video games and made an appearance in the LEGO Jurassic World title as well.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,'” said Howard. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

The first Jurassic World movie was released in 2015, grossing a total of $1.67 billion (about Rs. 13,258 crore) worldwide. Its 2018 sequel Fallen Kingdom made over $1.3 billion (about Rs. 10,320 crore), while the more recent Dominion fell short, grossing $974 million (about Rs. 7,732 crore) globally. All three films were distributed by Universal Pictures.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jurassic World
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube
Read Review

Jurassic World

  • Release Date 12 June 2015
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 4min
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Irrfan Khan, Jake Johnson, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Tee, Katie McGrath, Judy Greer, Andy Buckley
  • Director
    Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production
    Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Legendary Entertainments
  • Certificate 13+
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube
Read Review

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  • Release Date 7 June 2018
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 2h 8min
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, BD Wong, Isabella Sermon, Geraldine Chaplin, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Jason
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Belén Atienza
  • Production
    Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Legendary Entertainment
  • Certificate 13+
Jurassic World Dominion
Read Review

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director
    Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production
    Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: jurassic world, bryce dallas howard, chris pratt, jurassic world pay gap, bryce dallas howard jurassic world salary, jurassic world fallen kingdom, jurassic world dominion, universal pictures, hollywood
Instagram and Facebook Are Stalking You on Websites Accessed Through Their Apps. What Can You Do About It?

