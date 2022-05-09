Technology News
loading

Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India

Universal Pictures trumps Disney's record with a 32-day advance sale.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 May 2022 14:48 IST
Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India

Photo Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures

Sam Neill, Isabella Sermon, and Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion

Highlights
  • Jurassic World Dominion release date in India is June 10
  • Paid previews from June 9 for Jurassic World Dominion
  • Jurassic World Dominion ticket prices vary from Rs. 190–2,100

Jurassic World Dominion ticket bookings are now live in India — in English and Hindi; we're waiting on Tamil and Telugu. Quietly on Monday morning, Universal Pictures India opened ticket sales for the third and final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official website of Cinépolis, INOX, and PVR Cinemas. With Jurassic World Dominion not due for release for another month — it opens June 10, with previews starting June 9 — this is now the earliest that a studio has made tickets available in India in advance. Universal Pictures is clearly taking a cue from Disney India here, which opened ticket sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 27 days in advance. With Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures has taken the record up to 32 days.

Jurassic World Dominion ticket prices and availability

At the time of writing, advance ticket sales for Jurassic World Dominion are open in select few cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Nashik, Amritsar, and Udaipur. As of now, Jurassic World Dominion tickets are not live in few cities, such as Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Vizag, Agra, Meerut, Aurangabad, Rajkot, and Varanasi. Some of these are due to the fact that Tamil and Telugu tickets haven't been made available yet. Even in the cities where tickets are live, not all theatres and screens have gone live. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for Jurassic World Dominion vary from Rs. 190 to Rs. 2,100.

Jurassic World Dominion ticket offers

Beyond the various credit/ debit card and wallet offers, you can save money on Jurassic World Dominion tickets by buying the movie pass on Paytm. BookMyShow has discontinued its version of it, in favour of a movie-specific pass only available on select titles. Paytm still offers a variety of Moviepass — its official term — for individuals and couples. You can save up to Rs. 100 on four movies with a Rs. 200 pass, up to Rs. 200 on four movies with a Rs. 550 pass, and up to Rs. 400 on four movies with a Rs. 1,090 pass. Validity is 30 days for each.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) off a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt as former US Navy veteran and Jurassic World's Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as former park manager, Dinosaur Protection Group founder, and Owen's girlfriend Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler who consulted on the original Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum as fellow consultant Dr. Ian Malcolm who was involved in The Lost World: Jurassic Park's San Diego incident, and Sam Neill as paleontologist and fellow consultant Dr. Alan Grant who survived the Isla Sorna expedition depicted in Jurassic Park III.

The third Jurassic World movie — the sixth Jurassic movie overall — also has roles for DeWanda Wise as former US Air Force pilot Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Biosyn employee Ramsay Cole, BD Wong as lead geneticist Dr. Henry Wu who cloned dinosaurs, Omar Sy as animal trainer Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood who is a clone of the original Maisie, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of Biosyn that's a rival to InGen, Justice Smith as Jurassic World technician Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as paleo-veterinarian Dr. Zia Rodriguez. Jurassic World Dominion has undisclosed roles for Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Kristoffer Polaha, Elva Trill, Dimitri Thivaios, and Varada Sethu.

Jurassic World Dominion is out Friday, June 10 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Paid previews begin the afternoon of Thursday, June 9.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jurassic World Dominion Book Your Tickets

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World 3, Jurassic World Dominion tickets, Jurassic World Dominion tickets India, Jurassic World Dominion tickets booking, Jurassic World 3 tickets, Jurassic World 3 tickets India, Jurassic World 3 tickets booking, Jurassic World 3 tickets price, BookMyShow, Paytm, PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, IMAX, 4DX, 3D, Hollywood, Universal Pictures, Universal Pictures India, Jurassic World, Jurassic Park
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'

Related Stories

Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  5. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  6. Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Foldable Smartphone Leaked in Photos
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  9. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  10. WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Use of Multiple Phones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
  2. Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'
  3. Vivo T2 Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  4. OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Reeves' Reportedly Enters Testing, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked; Apple A15 Bionic SoC and 90Hz Display Tipped
  7. India Should Stop 'Regulatory Assault' on Chinese Firms, Chinese State Media Says After Xiaomi Accusations
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Rockets to $450 Million Opening Weekend
  9. Taiwanese Legislators Seek to Pass Bill to Protect ‘Core’ Technologies From Chinese Espionage
  10. Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked in Photos, Resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.