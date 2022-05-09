Jurassic World Dominion ticket bookings are now live in India — in English and Hindi; we're waiting on Tamil and Telugu. Quietly on Monday morning, Universal Pictures India opened ticket sales for the third and final movie in the Jurassic World trilogy on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official website of Cinépolis, INOX, and PVR Cinemas. With Jurassic World Dominion not due for release for another month — it opens June 10, with previews starting June 9 — this is now the earliest that a studio has made tickets available in India in advance. Universal Pictures is clearly taking a cue from Disney India here, which opened ticket sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 27 days in advance. With Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures has taken the record up to 32 days.

Jurassic World Dominion ticket prices and availability

At the time of writing, advance ticket sales for Jurassic World Dominion are open in select few cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Nashik, Amritsar, and Udaipur. As of now, Jurassic World Dominion tickets are not live in few cities, such as Chennai, Kochi, Patna, Vizag, Agra, Meerut, Aurangabad, Rajkot, and Varanasi. Some of these are due to the fact that Tamil and Telugu tickets haven't been made available yet. Even in the cities where tickets are live, not all theatres and screens have gone live. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for Jurassic World Dominion vary from Rs. 190 to Rs. 2,100.

Jurassic World Dominion ticket offers

Beyond the various credit/ debit card and wallet offers, you can save money on Jurassic World Dominion tickets by buying the movie pass on Paytm. BookMyShow has discontinued its version of it, in favour of a movie-specific pass only available on select titles. Paytm still offers a variety of Moviepass — its official term — for individuals and couples. You can save up to Rs. 100 on four movies with a Rs. 200 pass, up to Rs. 200 on four movies with a Rs. 550 pass, and up to Rs. 400 on four movies with a Rs. 1,090 pass. Validity is 30 days for each.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) off a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt as former US Navy veteran and Jurassic World's Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as former park manager, Dinosaur Protection Group founder, and Owen's girlfriend Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler who consulted on the original Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum as fellow consultant Dr. Ian Malcolm who was involved in The Lost World: Jurassic Park's San Diego incident, and Sam Neill as paleontologist and fellow consultant Dr. Alan Grant who survived the Isla Sorna expedition depicted in Jurassic Park III.

The third Jurassic World movie — the sixth Jurassic movie overall — also has roles for DeWanda Wise as former US Air Force pilot Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Biosyn employee Ramsay Cole, BD Wong as lead geneticist Dr. Henry Wu who cloned dinosaurs, Omar Sy as animal trainer Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood who is a clone of the original Maisie, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, the CEO of Biosyn that's a rival to InGen, Justice Smith as Jurassic World technician Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as paleo-veterinarian Dr. Zia Rodriguez. Jurassic World Dominion has undisclosed roles for Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Kristoffer Polaha, Elva Trill, Dimitri Thivaios, and Varada Sethu.

Jurassic World Dominion is out Friday, June 10 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Paid previews begin the afternoon of Thursday, June 9.