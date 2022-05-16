Jungle Cry trailer and release date are out. Streaming platform Lionsgate Play has released a nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer for the Hindi-language feature film, which gives fans a look at what to expect from the sports drama and confirms the release date as June 3. Jungle Cry trailer begins with football coach Rudraksh Jena, played by Abhay Deol, convincing children from tribal communities to join a school where they will get free food and accommodation. As the trailer progresses, we meet rugby coach Paul Walsh – played by Stewart Wright – who wants to train them for an international U-14 rugby tournament to be held in London. Walsh soon realises that he has his work cut out as the children are not even remotely familiar with the sport. He eventually manages to take them to the tournament, where these kids find themselves up against formidable opponents who – as a character says – are capable of 'uprooting' them in no time.

Based on a real-life story, Jungle Cry is an underdog tale about how children from the underprivileged section of society strive to bring glory to the country while dealing with adversities.

Deol said in a prepared statement: "In the land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. With this film that defines nothing as impossible, I hope to have honoured the players' dedication and commitment to the sport and the country. We are excited to bring Jungle Cry to audiences and share with them the journey of these heroes who made a mark in the sporting history of India – but were never spoken about.”

Jungle Cry is Deol's third major release for a subscription-based streaming service, colloquially known as OTT (over-the-top) services, after the sci-fi thriller web series JL 50​ and the Disney+ Hotstar series 1962: The War in the Hills.

Jungle Cry is directed by Sagar Bellary, who previously directed films such as the comedy-drama Bheja Fry and its sequel Bheja Fry 2, off a script by Dipankar Giri, Diane Charles, and Shubhodeep Pal.

Jungle Cry releases June 3 on Lionsgate Play.