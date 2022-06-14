Technology News
By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 14 June 2022 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/LadyGaga

Lady Gaga is in early talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, director Todd Phillips' sequel to his 2019 blockbuster Joker, according to a report. In DC Comics, the titular supervillain shares a toxic on-and-off relationship with Quinn, his psychiatrist turned lover. It is, however, not known whether Joker 2 will stay faithful to the source material given the fact that this version of Quinn is not connected to the one featured in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey, and the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word of Gaga being approached for Joker 2. The report further states that the sequel is touted to be a musical, which makes it a complete departure from its dark and disturbing predecessor.

Phillips recently teased Joker 2 when he revealed that it is tentatively titled Joker: Folie à Deux. He also shared a photo in which Joaquin Phoenix, who played the titular anarchist on Joker, is seen reading the script. The actor, however, is reportedly yet to sign the dotted line, but talks are said to be at an advanced stage.

Either way, if things go as planned, Joker 2 will mark Gaga's first collaboration with Phoenix, and her second one with Phillips after the 2018 musical romantic drama A Star Is Born. Phillips was a producer on A Star Is Born. There's no word yet on whether more characters from DC Comics will appear in the sequel. It is also not clear when Joker 2 will go on the floors.

Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Captivates in a Misguided Origin Story

Joker emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated (A rating in India) movie of all-time collecting $1.07 billion (about Rs. 8,345 crore) at the box office worldwide. It received universal critical acclaim for Phoenix's performance, but critics were split on the handling of its themes. Phoenix and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won Academy Awards in the Best Actor and Best Original Score categories, respectively. Joker was nominated in nine other Oscar categories, including Best Picture.

So, will Joker 2, which may be headlined by Phoenix and Gaga, emerge as a critical and commercial success? We'll find out in the years to come.

