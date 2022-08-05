Lady Gaga has confirmed her casting in Joker 2 by posting a musical teaser on her social media accounts.

The upcoming DC movie sequel, which has been officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, will star Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix returns to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the first instalment, released in 2019.

The teaser posted by her was set to 'Cheek to Cheek', which Gaga has famously covered in her music career alongside Tony Bennett. Details on Gaga's character are still under wraps.

In June, it was reported that Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, which is set to be a musical.

Prior to that, director Todd Phillips posted the screenplay's cover on Instagram and revealed that the Folie à Deux subtitle.

The phrase refers to a shared delusional disorder.

Joker's only real companion — other than Batman, anyway — has been Harley, a character first created for Batman: The Animated Series in the early 1990s.

However, the teaser posted by Gaga does not outright confirm she is playing Harley.

The character of Harley Quinn has been a durable one for Warner Bros., as Margot Robbie has played the role in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Kaley Cuoco has also voiced the character on the popular HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn, which is now in its third season.

Phillips' original Joker became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over $1 billion (about Rs. 7,902 crore) worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

The movie also won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Oscar, as did Hildur Guðnadóttir for the original score.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release October 4, 2024 in theatres worldwide.