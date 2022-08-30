Technology News
Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Orchestrates the Biggest Human Heist Amidst the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi will be available for streaming starting September 16, exclusively on Netflix.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 30 August 2022 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix's Jogi is billed as a story of 'resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity'

  • Jogi centres around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi
  • Diljit Dosanjh, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Hiten Tejwani star in Jogi
  • Jogi is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for the Salman Khan-led Sultan

Jogi official trailer is out now. Netflix has released some new footage for the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-led social issue drama, ahead of its premiere on September 16. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan), the film centres around a “resilient friendship and courage” during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Zafar co-wrote the script with Sukhmani Sadana, who previously penned Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer was first screened on Monday, at an event in Mumbai, before hitting YouTube and online platforms.

The two-minute-long trailer for Jogi takes us on a roller coaster ride — from healthy family relationships to glimpses of romance, and then the dreaded riots. Dosanjh plays the titular Jogi, a Punjabi college student residing in Delhi, who has his whole life ahead of him. A phone call cuts the pleasant tone of the Jogi trailer, as an unnamed politician (Kumud Mishra) orders the list of names from the voting list. This of course refers to all Sikh residents in Delhi.

For the uninitiated, the 1984 anti-Sikh protests in Delhi were set off due to former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. This upset the locals, leading to a nationwide massacre, with around 2,800 dead Sikhs in Delhi alone. The Dosanjh-led Jogi dramatises the said events from the perspective of an innocent Punjabi family, as they overcome hardships and discrimination through no fault of their own. The trailer shows a group of men running amok with flaming torches, setting fire to all Sikh households and property. There is also a brief glimpse of Jogi getting beat up on a public bus — “You have wronged us by being a Sikh!” one of the attackers yells.

As the whole of Delhi begins to burn, Jogi takes it upon himself to protect his family and escort them back to Punjab, the safest place under the circumstances. But Jogi remains adamant and decides to continue living amongst the riots, even cutting off his hair to blend in with those hunting his kind. “I didn't have a choice, Mom,” he says to a heartbroken mother. Teaming up with two friends, — played by Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani — Jogi prepares for the biggest human heist, travelling all the way from Delhi to Mohali, Punjab, in cramped-up trucks.

“Jogi is a tale about friendship, hope, courage, and brotherhood and delves into the intricacy and vulnerabilities of human relationships. Shooting with the cast and crew of Jogi has been an absolute high point for me, and we are thrilled to be finally presenting our passion project on screen,” said Zafar, director and producer, Jogi. The Netflix film also stars Amyra Dastur as the romantic interest and Paresh Pahuja (Tandav).

Jogi releases on September 16, exclusively on Netflix.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jogi

Jogi

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Duration 1h 56min
  • Cast
    Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Chauhan, Amyra Dastur, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra, Paresh Pahuja, Hiten Tejwani, Mikhail Yawalkar, Sadanand Patil
  • Director
    Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Producer
    Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar
  • Production
    AAZ Films
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower; Seeks Information on Bots, Security
Qualcomm Records Major Win as EU May Not Appeal Court Ruling Against $991 Million Fine

