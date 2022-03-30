Technology News
Joel Edgerton to Lead Apple TV+ Multiverse Series Dark Matter

Dark Matter author Blake Crouch to serve as showrunner.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 March 2022 14:04 IST
Joel Edgerton to Lead Apple TV+ Multiverse Series Dark Matter

Photo Credit: Apple, Gerhard Kassner, Crown Publishing Group

Joel Edgerton will also serve as executive producer on Dark Matter

  • Dark Matter is based on author Blake Crouch's 2016 novel
  • The upcoming Apple TV+ show will run for nine episodes
  • Dark Matter's first four episodes will be directed by Louis Leterrier

Joel Edgerton is set to headline a sci-fi multiverse series at Apple TV+ based on author Blake Crouch's novel "Dark Matter". 

The nine-episode Apple TV+ show has been set up with Crouch penning the script for the pilot and also serving as the showrunner.

Edgerton will star as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself," the official logline read.

Louis Leterrier, best known for directing two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me and TV series Lupin, will helm the first four episodes.

Edgerton will also serve as executive producer on the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl will be the other executive producers.

The actor recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series The Underground Railroad. He will next be seen in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi — coming May to Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — in which he will reprise his role of Owen Lars from the galaxy far, far away.

Dark Matter Coming to Apple TV+

Dark Matter

  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Joel Edgerton
  • Director Louis Leterrier
  • Producer Blake Crouch, Matt Tolmach, David Manpearl, Joel Edgerton
  • Production Sony Pictures Television, Matt Tolmach Productions
