JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage

JioSaavn has confirmed the downtime on Twitter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2022 11:35 IST
JioSaavn is claimed to have over 80 million songs on its platform

Highlights
  • JioSaavn downtime has been reported by its users
  • Both apps and website of the music streaming service are not working
  • JioSaavn is working on the fix

JioSaavn is down and not working for more than an hour. The music streaming service has confirmed the downtime and is working on a fix. Meanwhile, some of the JioSaavn users have reported the outage on social media. Both the JioSaavn website and apps are not allowing users to stream music as a result of the downtime. The Indian music streaming service is owned by Reliance Industries and is competing against the likes of Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Google Play Music, and Spotify. It also sits alongside other homegrown competitors including Gaana, Hungama, and Airtel's Wynk.

Since this morning, users have reported that JioSaavn has not been accessible for some time. The streaming service is not working through its website and app.

 

JioSaavn through its official account on Twitter has confirmed the downtime and assured users that its fix is in process. However, the exact reason for the outage has not yet been shared.

 

JioSaavn, erstwhile known as Saavn, is one of the popular music streaming services in India. It works on a freemium model where users can access to music tracks for free with advertisements, while premium features including the ability to download music for offline listening and ad-free experience is available via paid subscriptions.

In 2018, Reliance Industries acquired a majority stake in Saavn and merged it with JioMusic. That merger rebranded the service as JioSaavn.

JioSaavn is claimed to have over 80 million songs in 16 languages.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
