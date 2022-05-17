Technology News
Jersey OTT Release Date Set for May 20 on Netflix

Jersey comes to OTT nearly a month after theatrical release.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 17 May 2022 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey

Highlights
  • Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri
  • The film didn't do well when it released in theatres on April 22
  • Jersey revolves around the bond between a cricketer and his son

Jersey is set to debut on Netflix on May 20, the streaming platform has announced. The Hindi-language sports drama comes to subscription-based streaming services, colloquially known as OTT platforms, nearly a month after it was released in cinemas on April 22. The film, a remake of the 2019 Telugu title of the same name, opened to a lukewarm response at the Indian box office, collecting nearly Rs. 4 crore (net) on the first day. It showed limited growth over the weekend, ending up as a commercial failure. Trade experts felt that Jersey was not able to reach its potential because it faced competition from the actioner K.G.F: Chapter 2, which released a week before it.

 

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor as talented cricketer Arjun Talwar and Mrunal Thakur as Talwar's wife Vidya Talwar, Jersey cast included Pankaj Kapur as cricket coach Madhav Sharma and Ronit Kamra as Talwar's son. Jersey was Kapoor's first release since the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh, which emerged as a blockbuster. It marked Thakur's first theatrical release since the actioner Batla House. She was, however, seen in the sports drama Toofaan and the Kartik Aaryan-led Dhamaka, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix respectively last year.

Jersey revolves around a talented cricketer who quits the sport to take up a job. Things take a turn for the worse when he is suspended on charges of corruption, leaving him without proper income. He depends on his wife for his bread and butter, which leads to tension in his personal life. The protagonist eventually returns to cricket to redeem himself by making his son proud of him. The story stayed faithful to the one seen in the Telugu version but was tweaked to suit a Hindi audience. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who previously directed the Telugu version and the romantic drama Malli Raava, directs off his own script. Jersey is produced by Dil Raju Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill.

Jersey

  • Release Date 22 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 50min
  • Cast
    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra, Pankaj Kapur
  • Director Gowtam Tinnanuri
  • Music Anirudh Ravichander, Sachet-Parampara
  • Producer Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill
  • Production Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, Brat Films
  • Certificate 13+
