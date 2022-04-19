Jason Momoa to Star in Live-Action Minecraft Movie: Report

Jason Momoa is reportedly set to star in Minecraft, a live-action movie based on the popular video game from Warner Bros., further cementing his relationship with the studio.

Momoa is already part of the Warner Bros. stable courtesy his role as the DC superhero Aquaman. He recently starred in the multiple Oscar-winning film Dune, which hailed from Warner and Legendary Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in final negotiations to star in Minecraft to be directed by Jared Hess of Napoleon Dynamite fame.

Minecraft, a product of the Swedish studio Mojang, debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds.

The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch, and helping spark Microsoft to acquire Mojang for $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 19,070 crore) in 2014.

Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce the upcoming Minecraft movie, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018.

Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter, and Jon Spaihts. Lydia Winters and Vu Bui of Mojang will also produce the film.

Warner has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.

Momoa will next reprise his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman, slated to be released in March 2023.

In the early 2010s, the actor gained prominence following his performance as Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama series from HBO, a premium cable network now under Warner Bros. Discovery.