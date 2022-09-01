Technology News
Jamtara Season 2 Trailer: Bigger Scams, New Characters, Old Rivalries

Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Monika Panwar are back for ‘bigger, more dangerous scams.’

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022
Photo Credit: Netflix

Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) tries luring kids into their scamming operation in Jamtara season 2

Jamtara season 2 trailer is here. Following the release date announcement last week, Netflix unveiled a new trailer for Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega's sophomore run. The highly-anticipated series, which is based on true events, returns with “bigger, more dangerous scams.” The upcoming season of Jamtara weaves in old rivalries with new characters, as the Jamtara local elections fast approach. Gudiya Mondal (Monika Panwar) is one such contender, facing off against the corrupt politician Brajesh Bhaan (Amit Sial). Jamtara season 2 releases September 23, exclusively on Netflix.

The trailer for Jamtara season 2 begins with a voiceover comparing age-old crimes to the new ones. More specifically, the dacoits, who were a band of armed robbers terrorising locals in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh. “Gone are the days of dacoits,” the narrator says, implying that the phone scams synonymous with Jamtara, Jharkhand, are the new trend. It then cuts to a montage of citizens falling for lucky draw scams, as the frauds prepare a set of fake Aadhaar cards. As the stakes get higher, Rocky (Anshuman Pushkar) orders 5,000 SIM cards, in hopes of training school-going children in the art of phishing.

“I've found a new scam. Want to know?” a bedridden Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) says, as means to recruit kids into their operation. The Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega season 2 trailer also implies that he is under the watchful eyes of politician Bhaan, who plans to kill him at some point in the story. In the first season, he tried striking a deal with the scamming trio, wanting a share of the business. And now, he will be competing in the elections against one of them" Gudiya. “A nation is run by money, not by its leaders,” Bhaan says while hiring a group of henchmen, who cause a shootout during Gudiya's election campaign.

Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi) is a new addition to the cast of Jamtara, watching over the election process. “In order to rise up in politics, we must leave our loved ones behind,” she advises Gudiya. It seems like this unnamed character has a preference for Gudiya, but there is no indication of whether she is aware of her scam operation. The Jamtara season 2 trailer then dilutes into a frenzy of chase sequences, gunshots, and celebrations, before revealing that the kids were just being used as bait for the police.

Besides the aforementioned cast, Jamtara: Sakba Number Ayega season 2 brings back Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Inspector Biswa Paathak and Aksha Pardasany as Superintendent Dolly Sahu. On the scammers' team, fans can expect to see Monu Kanojiya returning as Chotu, while Kartavya Kabra plays Shabaaz. Soumendra Padhi returns to direct Jamtara season 2, from a script penned by Trishant Srivastava — a writer on season 1.

Jamtara season 2 premieres on September 23, exclusively on Netflix in India and around the world.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
