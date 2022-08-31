Technology News
Jamtara Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 1

Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Monika Panwar reprise their roles.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 12:08 IST
Jamtara Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 1

Photo Credit: Netflix

Monika Panwar as Gudiya in a still from Jamtara season 2

  • Soumendra Padhi returns to direct with season 1 scribe Trishant Srivastav
  • Jamtara season 2 will introduce at least two new characters
  • Amit Sial will be back as the corrupt politician Brajesh Bhaan in season

Jamtara season 2 trailer is coming very soon. Netflix India announced Wednesday that the official trailer for the true-crime-inspired series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega's sophomore run will be out tomorrow, ahead of its release on September 23. Soumendra Padhi returns to direct the latest chapter from a script penned by Trishant Srivastava — part writer on season 1. With the local elections on the horizon, stakes get higher for the trio, Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav), Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), and Gudiya (Monika Panwar), as they delve further into the world of cybercrime.

In Jamtara season 1, corrupt politician Brajesh Bhaan (Amit Sial) wanted a share of their business. But as the local elections come close, even more parties get involved in an attempt to control the phishing scams. Besides the aforementioned cast, season 2 sees Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising his role as Inspector Biswa Paathak and Aksha Pardasany as Superintendent Dolly Sahu — in an attempt to weed out the scammers. On the scammers' side, fans can expect to see Monu Kanojiya returning as Chotu, while Kartavya Kabra plays Shabaaz.

Netflix September 2022 Releases: Cobra Kai 5, Jamtara 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, and More

The second chapter of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is expected to feature at least two new unnamed characters, played by Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi). As per Netflix, the Jharkhand-set Jamtara season 1 spent the most amount of time in “Top 10” for any Indian title in 2020.

Last week, the studio announced the release date for Jamtara season 2, with a 30-second long teaser. The clip was short on details and showed Shrivastav's Sunny mimicking a female voice, in an attempt to scam countless citizens, ranging from teachers, politicians, and school-going children.

Season 2 joins the list of five Indian originals to be released in September, on Netflix. First, we have the reality series, Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives season 2, premiering on September 2. Following in close second is Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, which is a true-crime documentary series based on Raja Kolander, known for his cannibalistic deeds. The show releases on September 7.

Then there is the Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi, which centres around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. the film will be available for streaming starting September 16. To close out the month, we have Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, starring in Plan A Plan B, which is a workplace rom-com, out September 30.

Jamtara season 2 premieres on September 23, exclusively on Netflix in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
