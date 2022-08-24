Technology News
Jamtara Season 2 Release Date Set for September 23 on Netflix

Sunny, Gudiya, and Rocky are back for more.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 August 2022 13:00 IST
Jamtara Season 2 Release Date Set for September 23 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Sparsh Shrivastav, Monika Panwar, and Anshumaan Pushkar in Jamtara season 2

Jamtara season 2 finally has a release date: September 23. Netflix India announced early Wednesday that the true-crime-inspired crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will return for a sophomore run next month. In Jamtara season 2, the stakes grow higher for Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) and Gudiya (Monika Panwar) as they push themselves deeper into the world of phishing and cyber-crime. With elections on the horizon, the politicians — including Brajesh Bhaan (Amit Sial) — try to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling the local elections.

In addition to the returning Shrivastav, Panwar and Sial, Jamtara season 2 finds Anshumaan Pushkar reprising his role as Rocky, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Inspector Biswa Paathak, and Aksha Pardhasany as SP Dolly Sahu. The second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is set to introduce at least two new characters, played by the likes of Ravi Chahal, and Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi).

National Award-winning Soumendra Padhi returns as director, alongside season 1 writer Trishant Srivastava. Ajit Andhare is the producer. Jamtara season 2 is a production of Viacom18 Studios-owned Tipping Point.

According to data revealed by Netflix, Jamtara season 1 spent the most amount of time in “Top 10” for any Indian title in 2020. A second season was officially greenlit in March 2021, when Kartavya Kabra, Sarfaraz Ali Mirza, Rohit Kp, Harshit Gupta, Aatm Prakash Mishra, and Udit Arora was also announced as part of the Jamtara season 2. Kanishka Singh Deo and Ashwin Varman were also named as writers alongside Srivastava, though it's unclear if they are still involved.

For Netflix India, Jamtara season 2 is one of three local originals in September, alongside reality TV series Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives season 2 on September 2, and true crime docu-series Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on September 7.

All episodes of Jamtara season 2 are out September 23 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Seema Pahwa
  • Director
    Soumendra Padhi
  • Music Sidhant Mathur
  • Producer
    Ajit Andhare
  • Production
    Netflix
  • Certificate 18+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
