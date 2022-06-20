Technology News
Jaadugar Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday, June 21

Netflix announced the release date for the Jaadugar trailer with a new poster.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 20 June 2022 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Arushi Sharma and Jitendra Kumar in Jaadugar

  • Jaadugar will feature Jitendra Kumar as a magician
  • Time for the Jaadugar trailer’s release is not known
  • Jaadugar releases July 15 on Netflix worldwide

Jaadugar trailer will be released Tuesday, June 21, Netflix announced earlier today with a romantic poster in which Jitendra Kumar is seen trying to woo his reel love interest Arushi Sharma with what appear to be artificial flowers. There's no word, however, on what time the trailer for the Hindi-language feature film will drop on social media. Jaadugar is touted to be a sports comedy drama about Kumar's Meenu, a struggling magician with no interest in sports, who is forced to take part in an inter-colony football match to prove his worth.

Netflix's tweet read: “Do logon ke pyaar ki ek bahut hi magical story. #Jaadugar, trailer out tomorrow.”

Besides Kumar and Sharma, the Jaadugar cast features Jaaved Jaaferi, Dhruv Thukral, and Manoj Joshi in key roles. While no details are available about their characters, we are likely to get a clearer picture after watching the Jaadugar trailer.

Sameer Saxena, best known for directing the romantic comedy web series Permanent Roommates for The Viral Fever (TVF), directs the film off a script from writer-producer Biswapati Sarkar. Amit Golani and Saurabh Khanna have produced Jaadugar under the Posham Pa Pictures banner.

Sarkar had called Jaadugar a “wholesome entertainer” in a prepared statement, when the film's release date was announced a few days ago: "It is a wholesome entertainer, meant to be seen with your loved ones. Unlike sports films that revere elite athletes, Jaadugar celebrates everyday individuals who play sports, not for pride or fame, but only for the love of the game.”

For Kumar, Jaadugar marks his third collaboration with Netflix after the Badgaiyann-directed romantic drama feature film Chaman Bahar and the second season of the popular web series The Kota Factory.

It will also be his first release after Panchayat season 2, which premiered May 18 on Amazon Prime Video. It remains to be seen whether Jaadugar helps him keep the momentum going when it releases July 15 on Netflix.

Jaadugar Watch on Netflix

Jaadugar

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Duration 2h 46min
  • Cast
    Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi, Manoj Joshi, Rukshar Dhillon
  • Director
    Sameer Saxena
  • Production
    Posham PA Pictures
  • Certificate 16+
