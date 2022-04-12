Technology News
Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will serve as executive producer.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 April 2022 12:59 IST
Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Marvel

Marvel annpunced the original series for Ironheart in November 2021

  • Ironheart will be directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes
  • Bailey and Barnes will be directing three episodes each
  • Ironheart centres on Riri Williams who builds an Iron Man-like suit

Ironheart — the Marvel Cinematic Universe series — has found its directors.

Marvel Studios has tapped Brown Girls co-creator Sam Bailey and Blindspotting helmer Angela Barnes to direct its upcoming series Ironheart.

The show will be produced by Proximity, the production company co-founded by Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

According to Variety, Bailey and Barnes will be directing three episodes each.

Ironheart centres on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who invents a suit of armour similar to Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.

Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is scheduled to be released in November.

Ironheart also features actors Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross. The show is created by head writer Chinaka Hodge.

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout are serving as executive producers along with Proximity's Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian and Hodge.

Ironheart will air on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. Marvel hasn't set a release year, let alone a date.

Ironheart Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Ironheart

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross
  • Director Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Chinaka Hodge
  • Production Marvel Studios
TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report

