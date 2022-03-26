Where can I watch IPL 2022 live online? Read on to find out. IPL 2022 — known as Tata IPL 2022 for sponsorship reasons — is set to kickstart on the evening of Saturday, March 26 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under new captain Ravindra Jadeja take on last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). For the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, two new franchises have been added: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), led by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya respectively. The entire group stage of IPL 2022 is set to be played in Maharashtra at four venues across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune (Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil, and MCA Stadium). But if you can't or don't want to be there in person, here's how you can tune into IPL 2022 action from the comfort of your home.

How to watch IPL 2022 online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the official streaming partner for live streaming IPL 2022 matches in India. The most affordable way to watch IPL in India is the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, available at Rs. 499 per year. Several telecom companies, including Jio, Vi, and Airtel offer special cricket plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile memberships for their users. If you're not happy with watching IPL 2022 on mobile, you will need a Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription that costs Rs. 899 per year. With Super, you can watch IPL on mobile, TV, desktop, and everywhere that Disney+ Hotstar has an app. Those part of big families should check out the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription — it costs Rs. 1,499 per year and Rs. 299 per month. It doesn't give you any additional benefits over Super for IPL 2022, except that it allows for simultaneous viewing on four screens instead of two.

How to watch IPL 2022 matches outside India

Like previous seasons, YuppTV will be broadcasting this year's IPL season globally. Cricket fans in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Afghanistan, and more can use their platform to stream IPL 2022 matches. Cricket fans in the US can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 (roughly Rs. 530) per month to watch IPL games online. ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. Additionally, Willow TV in the United States offers both livestreaming and cable/satellite watching options.

In Australia, cricket fans have the options to choose between Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Fox Sports usually comes with TV packages. For fans without a TV package, Kayo Sports might be a better option. It offers an AUD 25 (roughly Rs. 1,400) monthly basic package and an AUD 35 (roughly Rs. 2,000) per month premium subscription. There is also a 14-day trial available.

